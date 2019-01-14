Education Ministry maps improvement plan for 2019

Latest update January 14th, 2019 12:41 AM

The Ministry of Education last week met with officials to review the performance of the Education Ministry in 2018 and to project and improve moving ahead in 2019.
The areas reviewed were the Unit of Allied Arts, the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD), the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, the work done by the Deputy Chief Education Officer (DCEO) – Administration, the Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO)-Primary and the ACEO-Nursery.
Proffering remarks and observations at the meeting, Education Minister, Dr. Nicolette Henry said that although there have been improvements in the education sector, the Ministry of Education still has additional work to do.
She urged programme heads should ensure they lead from the front and be cognizant that their work should be completed with specific timelines.
Minister Henry reminded that the amount awarded to the ministry in the 2019 budget was because programmes heads requested these funding to undertake specific tasks and it was imperative that they execute these works that the monies were set aside for.
The Heads of Department that presented were, Ms. Lorraine Barker-King, Administrator- Unit of Allied Arts, Ms. Ingrid Trotman, Deputy Chief Education Officer (DCEO) – Administration, Ms. Viola Rowe, Principal- Cyril Potter of Education (CPCE), Mr. Patrick Onwuzirike, Assistant Chief Education (ACEO)-Technical, Ms. Jennifer Cumberbatch, Director- NCERD, Ms. June Ann Gonsalves, ACEO- Secondary, Ms. Carol Benn, ACEO-Primary (Ag), Ms. Samantha Williams, ACEO-Nursery.

