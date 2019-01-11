M&CC officers summoned before Local Gov’t Commission

Officers of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council,(M&CC) are scheduled to meet with the Local Government Commission, (LGC) today to respond to allegations contained in a COI report.

Chairman of the Local Government Commission (LGC), Mortimer Mingo,` told Kaieteur News that the Commission will give the officers a fair hearing before proceeding with the recommendations of the report prepared by (ret’d) Justice Cecil Kennard.

“It is in keeping with the rules of natural justice that the person cited in the report is given a fair hearing before any other course of action is taken. As such the officers were summoned and are scheduled to appear before us today.”

Mingo said too that the Commission has been ensuring that proper ground work is done before implementation of action against officers of the Georgetown municipality.

The Commission is deliberating on the 31 recommendations contained in the report.

The CoI held last October found grounds for terminations and for criminal proceedings to be instituted, and investigations to be pursued against several senior city officials.

The report obtained by Kaieteur News indicated that other senior officers be terminated for their poor management of the affairs of the city; and that where irregularities are found, criminal investigation and charges be laid against defaulting officers.

In light of the findings, the CoI recommends that there be further investigations in the form of a forensic audit to be conducted by the Audit Office of Guyana.

The report calls for officers to be disciplined even as that audit is being conducted.

The senior officers listed included Town Clerk Royston King, who was sent on leave to facilitate the CoI. King is cited for gross misconduct, abuse of office, recklessness, dishonesty, conspiracy, and misappropriation of funds.

Also cited in the report are Acting Town Clerk, Sharon Harry-Munroe who is cited for dereliction of duty and incompetence; Assistant Town Clerk, Sherry Jerrick, for dereliction of duty and incompetence; Internal Auditor, Omodele Umojo-Newton for incompetence and conspiracy; Chief Constable, Andrew Foo for dereliction of duty and incompetence; Human Resources Manager, Paulette Braithwaite for incompetence; City Engineer, Colvern Venture for incompetence and dereliction of duty; and Rashid Kelman for conspiracy.

Further, the report noted that City Treasurer, Ron Mc Calmont, should proceed on early retirement, as he is unwell.