Tender Board registers 25 multi-million dollar bids for Sophia Housing Upgrades

Jan 09, 2019

In receipt of bid proposals and expressions of interest were 12 Government projects from eager contractors yesterday, ranging from Mashramani festivities to major infrastructural community upgrades. The most significant of these is a 6-lot Sophia Housing  project, with an engineer’s estimate totaling almost $1B, despite warnings to contractors from Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, not to pen any deals with what he refers to as a ‘caretaker government’.

Also to receive vehicles, as well as infrastructural upgrades is the University of Guyana, for the improvement of service to both staff and students of the institution.

Central Housing and Planning Authority – Infrastructure Upgrade at Sophia Housing Area, Georgetown

Lot 1- Section A: Liliendaal

Lot 2 – Section B: Pattensen

Lot 3 – Section C: Turkeyen

Lot 4 – Section D: Turkeyen

Lot 5 – Cummings Park

Lot 6 – Interlinking Bridges Volume 1-3 Section VII, IX, I to VI, X

 

Bidder Amount ($)
  Lot 1 Lot 2 Lot 3 Lot 4 Lot 5 Lot 6
Memorex Enterprises 95,091,761
Puran Brothers Disposal Incorporated 183,149,662 179,782,838 182,071,103 173,777,940 157,447,631 80,428,320
CompuStruc Engineering Incorporated 209,801,267 196,231,274 199,430,364 91,589,201
Khemrajnauth Contracting Services 193,696,776 182,073,969 179,119,836 153,189,666 157,285,338
H. Nauth & Sons 178,965,150 173,021,258 170,075,903 130,877,418 133,609,665 92,428,717
KP Jagdeo General Contractor 180,149,655 170,813,233 164,664,097 133,790,139 143,688,142
B&J Civil Works 192,210,882 141,371,871 155,052,749 152,005,474 132,376,446 87,063,665
Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited 175,891,086 166,672,611
Kares Engineering Incorporated 1,084,909,929
Sheriaz Bacchus General Contractor 169,230,715 157,308,249 158,762,740 133,457,614 134,798,570 90,130,078
Associated Construction Services 951,255,584
Guy America Construction Incorporated 206,127,254 181,755,977 188,787,809 161,461,629 155,095,542 93,933,189
Romel Jagroop General Construction Services 789,629,033
Ivor Allen 954,366,601
Mc calmond Construction Incorporated 187,744,935
KB & B Contractors 184,577,505 185,183,880 168,217,371 146,548,899 150,714,396
Chung’s Global Enterprise 906,891,918
S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies & Construction Services 169,643,108 171,259,301 170,333,627 158,503,083 148,369,968 98,265,174
Eran Lall Civil Engineering Works 181,915,419 172,106,550 173,466,773 148,655,577 151,414,494 116,356,485
Aniroud Ramcharitar Construction Firm 179,246,329 169,355,896 173,397,252 160,358,992 148,280,563 79,074,429
BK International Incorporated 200,888,338 198,414,038 219,760,196 173,818,176 164,637,102 85,504,204
KP Thomas & Sons Contracted Incorporated 1,037,769,863
General Engineering Supplies & Services Incorporated 199,785,705
Colin Talbot Contracting Services 184,116,272 171,780,651 171,184,209 152,757,098 148,118,082 113,058,257
Engineer Estimate 199,544,788 182,598,213 188,954,876 164,304,672 158,038,997 89,177,074

 

 Ministry of Public Security – Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of New Amsterdam Prison Male Block

 

Financial Proposals
Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services
E&A Consultancy Incorporated
Engineering and Management Consultancy Group
Vikab Guyana Limited
Ladeio Incorporated

 

Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission – Construction of Building for Office Space & Living Quarters at Crane, WCD

 

Bidder Amount ($)
Caribbean Construction Consultancy Incorporated 44,865,969
RP Construction Agency 58,261,625
K&P Project Management Company 59,760,530
Guy Construction Services 35,113,326
JPM’s General Construction 41,922,222
Evedou’s Builders 50,201,678
KP Engineering 49,452,180
Fiffe Building & Contracting Services 47,793,730
AKP Contracting 53,691,476
Royal Contracting Services 45,302,570
N&A Construction 53,838,878
R. Kissoon Contracting Service 47,525,120
A&J General Contracting Services 39,779,955
Engineer’s Estimate 47,164,534

Ministry of Public Telecommunications, NDMA – Supervision Services for the Construction of Data Centre – Liliendaal

Company
CB & Associates Incorporated
Aqua Sun Designs
GH Lambert & Associates
Calitech Incorporated
Engineering and Management Consultancy Group
Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services
E&A Consultancy Incorporated

 

Ministry of Public Telecommunications, NDMA – Supply, Installation & Operation of Interim Satellite Base WAM Solution

 

Bidder Amount ($)
I-man Wireless Solutions Incorporated 64,469,259
U Mobile Cellular Inc. (viz-a-viz Digicel) 501,400,000
E Networks Incorporated 162,603,216

 

 

Ministry of the Presidency – SCCYS, Procurement of Commodities Lots 1-4 – Kuru Kururu Training Centre

 

Bidder Amount
  Lot 1 Lot 2 Lot 3
Regal Stationery and Computer Centre 3,845,288
Paradise Food Product 120,874,086 4,144,820 10,027,060
GuyNaz Green grocery 82,700,215

 

 

Ministry of the Presidency – SCCYS, Mashramani Festival Band – Chutney, 2019

 

Bidder Amount ($)
Shakti Strings International 4,830,000

 

 

Ministry of the Presidency – SCCYS, Mashramani Festival Band – Calypso, 2019

 

Bidder Amount ($)
BK International Incorporated 4,300,000

 

 

Ministry of Education – Rehabilitation to the Staff Flats, UG

 

Bidder Amount ($)
Memorex Enterprise 21,497,652
O’Brien’s Electrical & Construction Agency 22,546,865
Mohabir’s Construction 19,124,710
KP Engineering 20,991,520
AKP Contracting 21,081,500
K&P Project Management Company 25,341,910
Joseph’s Hub 23,571,812
Medric Short & Sons 19,807,700
Compustruc Engineering Incorporated 23,455,163
Randolph Taylor Constructions 19,632,745
R. Kissoon Contracting Service 22,717,145
R. Persid Construction 19,644,513
Akini Olamina Building and General Procurement Services 18,297,048
A. Nazeer & Sons Contracting & General Supplies 20,991,190
Engineer’s Estimate 22,807,785

 

 

Ministry of Education – Electrical Upgrade to Faculty of Education & Humanities Building – UG

 

Bidder Amount ($)
Cumming’s Electrical Company 25,913,049
PD Contracting 28,581,321
N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Services and Electrical Supplies 25,344,715
Horatio Contracting Services 23,155,524
Z & H investment Incorporated 24,982,668
A. Ograsein & Sons 26,080,812
R. Kissoon Contracting Services 35,098,488
R. Persid Construction 26,450,265
Memorex Enterprise 38,006,361
Ivor Allen 36,578,304
Two Brothers Construction 23,525,424

 

Ministry of Education – Electrical Upgrade to Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute Building – UG

 

Bidder Amount ($)
Cumming’s Electrical Company 7,417,708
Webster’s Engineering & Consultancy
Horatio Contracting Services 6,656,650
Two Brothers Construction 6,803,830
Z & H Investment Incorporated 6,827,541
Ivor Allen 9,169,050
PD Contracting 8,054,679
N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Services and Electrical Supplies 7,994,861
Akini Olamina Building and General Procurement Services 6,860,234
R. Persid Construction 6,815,330
Randolph Taylor Construction 7,107,430
A Ograsein & Sons 7,102,700
Engineer’s Estimate 8,327,440

 

 

Ministry of Education – Supply, Delivery of New Vehicles – Buses, Canter and Forklift

 

Bidder Amount ($)
Lot 1 Lot 3 Lot 4 Lot 2
Car Care Enterprise 11,628,000 30,096,000 6,954,000 7,410,000
General Equipment Guyana Limited 4,959,000
Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited 9,000,000
Massy Industries Guyana Limited 40,837,080
Bank Brewer’s Limited 8,000,000

 

