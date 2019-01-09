Tender Board registers 25 multi-million dollar bids for Sophia Housing Upgrades

Latest update January 9th, 2019 12:58 AM
In receipt of bid proposals and expressions of interest were 12 Government projects from eager contractors yesterday, ranging from Mashramani festivities to major infrastructural community upgrades. The most significant of these is a 6-lot Sophia Housing project, with an engineer’s estimate totaling almost $1B, despite warnings to contractors from Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, not to pen any deals with what he refers to as a ‘caretaker government’.
Also to receive vehicles, as well as infrastructural upgrades is the University of Guyana, for the improvement of service to both staff and students of the institution.
Central Housing and Planning Authority – Infrastructure Upgrade at Sophia Housing Area, Georgetown
Lot 1- Section A: Liliendaal
Lot 2 – Section B: Pattensen
Lot 3 – Section C: Turkeyen
Lot 4 – Section D: Turkeyen
Lot 5 – Cummings Park
Lot 6 – Interlinking Bridges Volume 1-3 Section VII, IX, I to VI, X
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Lot 1
|Lot 2
|Lot 3
|Lot 4
|Lot 5
|Lot 6
|Memorex Enterprises
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|95,091,761
|Puran Brothers Disposal Incorporated
|183,149,662
|179,782,838
|182,071,103
|173,777,940
|157,447,631
|80,428,320
|CompuStruc Engineering Incorporated
|209,801,267
|196,231,274
|199,430,364
|–
|–
|91,589,201
|Khemrajnauth Contracting Services
|193,696,776
|182,073,969
|179,119,836
|153,189,666
|157,285,338
|–
|H. Nauth & Sons
|178,965,150
|173,021,258
|170,075,903
|130,877,418
|133,609,665
|92,428,717
|KP Jagdeo General Contractor
|180,149,655
|170,813,233
|164,664,097
|133,790,139
|143,688,142
|–
|B&J Civil Works
|192,210,882
|141,371,871
|155,052,749
|152,005,474
|132,376,446
|87,063,665
|Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited
|–
|–
|–
|175,891,086
|166,672,611
|–
|Kares Engineering Incorporated
|1,084,909,929
|Sheriaz Bacchus General Contractor
|169,230,715
|157,308,249
|158,762,740
|133,457,614
|134,798,570
|90,130,078
|Associated Construction Services
|951,255,584
|Guy America Construction Incorporated
|206,127,254
|181,755,977
|188,787,809
|161,461,629
|155,095,542
|93,933,189
|Romel Jagroop General Construction Services
|789,629,033
|–
|Ivor Allen
|954,366,601
|Mc calmond Construction Incorporated
|–
|187,744,935
|–
|–
|–
|–
|KB & B Contractors
|184,577,505
|185,183,880
|168,217,371
|146,548,899
|150,714,396
|–
|Chung’s Global Enterprise
|906,891,918
|S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies & Construction Services
|169,643,108
|171,259,301
|170,333,627
|158,503,083
|148,369,968
|98,265,174
|Eran Lall Civil Engineering Works
|181,915,419
|172,106,550
|173,466,773
|148,655,577
|151,414,494
|116,356,485
|Aniroud Ramcharitar Construction Firm
|179,246,329
|169,355,896
|173,397,252
|160,358,992
|148,280,563
|79,074,429
|BK International Incorporated
|200,888,338
|198,414,038
|219,760,196
|173,818,176
|164,637,102
|85,504,204
|KP Thomas & Sons Contracted Incorporated
|1,037,769,863
|General Engineering Supplies & Services Incorporated
|199,785,705
|Colin Talbot Contracting Services
|184,116,272
|171,780,651
|171,184,209
|152,757,098
|148,118,082
|113,058,257
|Engineer Estimate
|199,544,788
|182,598,213
|188,954,876
|164,304,672
|158,038,997
|89,177,074
Ministry of Public Security – Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of New Amsterdam Prison Male Block
|Financial Proposals
|Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services
|E&A Consultancy Incorporated
|Engineering and Management Consultancy Group
|Vikab Guyana Limited
|Ladeio Incorporated
Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission – Construction of Building for Office Space & Living Quarters at Crane, WCD
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Caribbean Construction Consultancy Incorporated
|44,865,969
|RP Construction Agency
|58,261,625
|K&P Project Management Company
|59,760,530
|Guy Construction Services
|35,113,326
|JPM’s General Construction
|41,922,222
|Evedou’s Builders
|50,201,678
|KP Engineering
|49,452,180
|Fiffe Building & Contracting Services
|47,793,730
|AKP Contracting
|53,691,476
|Royal Contracting Services
|45,302,570
|N&A Construction
|53,838,878
|R. Kissoon Contracting Service
|47,525,120
|A&J General Contracting Services
|39,779,955
|Engineer’s Estimate
|47,164,534
Ministry of Public Telecommunications, NDMA – Supervision Services for the Construction of Data Centre – Liliendaal
|Company
|CB & Associates Incorporated
|Aqua Sun Designs
|GH Lambert & Associates
|Calitech Incorporated
|Engineering and Management Consultancy Group
|Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services
|E&A Consultancy Incorporated
Ministry of Public Telecommunications, NDMA – Supply, Installation & Operation of Interim Satellite Base WAM Solution
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|I-man Wireless Solutions Incorporated
|64,469,259
|U Mobile Cellular Inc. (viz-a-viz Digicel)
|501,400,000
|E Networks Incorporated
|162,603,216
Ministry of the Presidency – SCCYS, Procurement of Commodities Lots 1-4 – Kuru Kururu Training Centre
|Bidder
|Amount
|Lot 1
|Lot 2
|Lot 3
|Regal Stationery and Computer Centre
|–
|3,845,288
|Paradise Food Product
|120,874,086
|4,144,820
|10,027,060
|GuyNaz Green grocery
|82,700,215
|–
|–
Ministry of the Presidency – SCCYS, Mashramani Festival Band – Chutney, 2019
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Shakti Strings International
|4,830,000
Ministry of the Presidency – SCCYS, Mashramani Festival Band – Calypso, 2019
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|BK International Incorporated
|4,300,000
Ministry of Education – Rehabilitation to the Staff Flats, UG
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Memorex Enterprise
|21,497,652
|O’Brien’s Electrical & Construction Agency
|22,546,865
|Mohabir’s Construction
|19,124,710
|KP Engineering
|20,991,520
|AKP Contracting
|21,081,500
|K&P Project Management Company
|25,341,910
|Joseph’s Hub
|23,571,812
|Medric Short & Sons
|19,807,700
|Compustruc Engineering Incorporated
|23,455,163
|Randolph Taylor Constructions
|19,632,745
|R. Kissoon Contracting Service
|22,717,145
|R. Persid Construction
|19,644,513
|Akini Olamina Building and General Procurement Services
|18,297,048
|A. Nazeer & Sons Contracting & General Supplies
|20,991,190
|Engineer’s Estimate
|22,807,785
Ministry of Education – Electrical Upgrade to Faculty of Education & Humanities Building – UG
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Cumming’s Electrical Company
|25,913,049
|PD Contracting
|28,581,321
|N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Services and Electrical Supplies
|25,344,715
|Horatio Contracting Services
|23,155,524
|Z & H investment Incorporated
|24,982,668
|A. Ograsein & Sons
|26,080,812
|R. Kissoon Contracting Services
|35,098,488
|R. Persid Construction
|26,450,265
|Memorex Enterprise
|38,006,361
|Ivor Allen
|36,578,304
|Two Brothers Construction
|23,525,424
Ministry of Education – Electrical Upgrade to Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute Building – UG
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Cumming’s Electrical Company
|7,417,708
|Webster’s Engineering & Consultancy
|–
|Horatio Contracting Services
|6,656,650
|Two Brothers Construction
|6,803,830
|Z & H Investment Incorporated
|6,827,541
|Ivor Allen
|9,169,050
|PD Contracting
|8,054,679
|N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Services and Electrical Supplies
|7,994,861
|Akini Olamina Building and General Procurement Services
|6,860,234
|R. Persid Construction
|6,815,330
|Randolph Taylor Construction
|7,107,430
|A Ograsein & Sons
|7,102,700
|Engineer’s Estimate
|8,327,440
Ministry of Education – Supply, Delivery of New Vehicles – Buses, Canter and Forklift
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Lot 1
|Lot 3
|Lot 4
|Lot 2
|Car Care Enterprise
|11,628,000
|30,096,000
|6,954,000
|7,410,000
|General Equipment Guyana Limited
|–
|–
|–
|4,959,000
|Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited
|–
|–
|–
|9,000,000
|Massy Industries Guyana Limited
|40,837,080
|–
|Bank Brewer’s Limited
|–
|–
|–
|8,000,000
