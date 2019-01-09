Bandits cart off NIS safe, return firearm to female guards

Bandits carted off a safe containing cash from the National Insurance Scheme office at Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara around 01.00 hrs yesterday after tying up two female guards.

The safe reportedly contained about $600,000.

Police said that the suspects allegedly first attacked the two female security guards on duty, relieved them of a service revolver with six rounds and a cellular phone.

The perpetrators then reportedly took the guards to the back of the building, where they bound their hands and feet.

The men reportedly gained entry to the building and removed a metal safe.

Before escaping, the robbers returned the unloaded weapon to the guards.