Latest update October 21st, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana’s oil blocks are too large for our own good – Ramson

Oct 21, 2018 News 0

 

Guyana’s oil blocks, now that the basin has become de-risked, are way too large for us to get the best out of it. That is the view of Attorney at Law, Charles Ramson, who has a master’s in Oil and Gas Management.
He said that having such large oil blocks does not demonstrate prudent management of the resource itself.
Ramson said, “What happens as a result is that we are unable to monetize successfully and aggressively pursue an exploration and discovery progrmme.”

Attorney at Law, Charles Ramson

He explained, “In every contract there is a work programme that the licensee is required to undertake, but because the block is so large effectiveness is at risk. The obligation is to do seismic and to drill a hole after that seismic is done.
“But if the block is too large, companies are often unable to penetrate all of the area of that block because the more you do the more expensive it is and as a result, you are not getting the real value.”
Ramson said that when blocks are too large, companies end up not doing seismic for some sections. But, “if you dice the blocks and have more companies you are able to have more exploration, more seismic and in turn you get better geological information because the geology of an area can vary two miles down.”

More in this category

Sports

2018 IBF U-18 Antilles 3×3 tournament… Guyana male and female teams reach quarterfinals

2018 IBF U-18 Antilles 3×3 tournament… Guyana male and...

Oct 21, 2018

Guyana’s male and female Under-18 3×3 basketball teams won both of their two opening group games of the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Antilles championship which is being hosted by...
Read More
EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 tourney Kicks Off – A culmination of commitment, initiative and partnership – GFF’s Wayne Forde

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 tourney Kicks Off – A...

Oct 21, 2018

2018 COURTS Peewee round-of-16… Defending champions West Ruimveldt through to quarterfinals

2018 COURTS Peewee round-of-16… Defending...

Oct 21, 2018

BM Soat Annual Costume Match on stream with GSSF

BM Soat Annual Costume Match on stream with GSSF

Oct 21, 2018

Calypso support and history add to flavour of ICC Women’s World T20 2018

Calypso support and history add to flavour of ICC...

Oct 21, 2018

Guyana face Windies ‘B’ today but Rain could have the final say

Guyana face Windies ‘B’ today but Rain could...

Oct 21, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-21-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]