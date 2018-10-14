BCB/New Building Society 2nd Division Tourney underway

The New Building Society 40-Overs Round Robin Second Division Tournament organised by the Berbice Cricket Board bowled off on Sunday last with over thirty five matches across the Ancient County. Several matches were postponed due to the Berbice Cricket Board hosting of the One Day Nasir Memorial 5/5 Cricket Tournament. The Tournament involves over 80 teams in both Regions 5 and 6. The Teams have been divided into seventeen zones, with the winner of each zone advancing to the playoff stage.

Results of some of the matches played are:

1) At No. 59 Ground – No. 64 Fighting Marines Cricket Club defeated No. 59 Youths Cricket Club by six wickets.

No 59 Youths 275 all out in 39.3 Overs. Totaram Loutawan 106, Jaglall Chand 33, Jason Itwaru 3 for 55. Sean Persaud 2 for 45.

No. 64 Fighting Marines 280 for 4 in 26.2 Overs. Ramzan Subjan 100 not out, Davendra Budhoo 53. P. Ramsaroop 2 for 70.

2) At Cumberland: Young Warriors Cricket Club defeated Tucber Park Cricket Club by one run.

Young Warriors 181 all out in 40-Overs. Vishal Mohabir 28, Trevlon Stanislaus 32, Alex Algoo 23, Gevon Schultz 2 for 17, Quacy Mickle 2 for 24.

Tucber Park 180 for 8 in 40-overs. Steve Deonarine 48, Garfield Benjamin 41, C. Lindie 27, Devendra Ramoutar 2 for 22, Vishal Mohabir 2 for 84 and J. Henry 2 for 26.

3) At Edinburgh: Edinburgh Cricket Club defeated Mount Sinai Cricket Club by 62 runs. Edinburgh 182 in 30-Overs, J. Andrews 38, J. Degees 30. K Garnt 4 for 35 and R. Barrington 3 for 33.

Mount Sinai 130 all out in 33.5 Overs. S. Daniels 36, J. Amsterdam 20. Z. Hussain 4 for 25.

4) At Sisters: Sisters Cricket Club defeated Flying Star Cricket Club by five wickets.

Flying Star Cricket Club 114 in 15. G. Barrow 20, Mark Sampson 18, Clifford Fraser 14. Colvis Sam 6 for 39. Osmond Gilead 3 for 26.

5) At Scottsburg: Scottsburg United Cricket Club defeated No. 71 Cricket Club by 4 wickets. No. 71 Cricket Club 130 all out in 23 Overs. Roger Craig 2, Aktar Narine 15. Mohan Raghwraj 3 for 25. Antonio Morgan 2 for 13.

Scottsburg 132 for 6 in 32 Overs. Raymond Lawfield 33, Akram Ally 18. Wazir Khan 3 for 30. Aktar Narine 2 for 17.

6) At Chesney: Chesney Cricket Club won their match versus Kilcoy Cricket Club after the latter failed to replace the lost ball.

Kilcoy Cricket Club 175 runs in 36 Overs. S. Mohabir 44, Delroy Cort 31, J. Kamaladin 21, Narine Deonarine 5 for 27 Ravindra Somwaru 2 for 18 and Michael Subahar 2 for 42. Chesney Cricket Club 151 for 7 in 16.4 Overs. Michael Subahar 68 not out. Ravindra Somwaru 26, M. Mohabir 2 for 47 and H. Mohamed 3 for 38.

7) At No. 48: No. 48 Challengers Cricket Club defeated No. 43 Scorpions Cricket Club by two wickets.

No. 43 Scorpions 2015 all out in 34.3 Overs. S. Dharam 67, M. Harvey 29, A. Grant 50. Devin Baldeo 3 for 12, Jaipaul Seenauth 3 for 39.

No. 48 Challengers 2016 for 8 in 33.1 Overs. Munesh Lalu 94, Terrence Budhu 31, Balram Persaud 30. A. Lensankar 3 for 33, M. Drepaul 2 for 21.

8) At Kendall’s Union: Kendall’s Union Sports Star defeated Mental Hospital Cricket Club by two runs.

Kendall’s Union Sports Star 160 in 27.5 Overs. Samuel Baker 31, Jevaughn Stephen 4 for 26, Steve Latcha 2 for 13 and W. Edoo 2 for 23.

Mental Hospital 158 all out in 26 Overs. Steve Latcha 52, W. Edoo 24 and D. Latchana 13. S. Baker 3 for 35, S. Totaram 5 for 29.