Shooting death at Subryanville hotel… Victim’s wife, aunt testify in PI

The wife and an aunt of slain Subryanville resident Jason De Florimonte testified yesterday in the preliminary inquiry against murder accused Erwin Bacchus.

Bacchus, 45, of Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, Georgetown and the owner of the Subryanville Hotel is currently on remand for the August 4 killing.

During yesterday’s hearing, Sherryann De Florimonte, the wife of the deceased, and Wemyss De Florimonte, his aunt, detailed the role they played in the investigation.

The matter was then adjourned until October 16 for continuation.

The Prosecution is being led by special prosecutor Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd who was assigned by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The move to assign a Special Prosecutor instead of a Police Prosecutor comes after De Florimonte’s relatives complained to the Police Complaints Authority and the Crime Chief about several alleged discrepancies involving the manner in which the case was being handled by the police.

Bacchus is being represented by Attorneys-at-law, Glenn Hanoman and Nigel Hughes.

The lawyers are contending that their client was trying to defend himself after he was attacked by De Florimonte who was at the time allegedly armed with a knife and a rolling pin.

Hughes added that a handyman who works for Bacchus saw De Florimonte beating his girlfriend in front of the hotel and tried to rescue the woman.

Hughes added that De Florimonte became upset and armed himself with a knife and a rolling pin and advanced towards the handyman.

De Florimonte then allegedly began to stab at the handyman who ran into the hotel to save his life but was followed by De Florimonte.

The court heard that while the handyman was running up the hotel stairs, De Florimonte caught up with him and once again began to stab at him.

Bacchus, the lawyers, said, in an attempt to save the handyman’s life told De Florimonte to stop harming his worker.

However, De Florimonte turned his attention on the hotelier.

Hughes stated that his client became fearful for his life and in an attempt to scare De Florimonte fired two warning shots in the air.

The attorney alleged that De Florimonte continued to advance towards his client who shot him once in the chest and fired two shots in his direction, the lawyers added.

However, police state that on the day in question, around 01:00 hrs, De Florimonte was seen abusing a female and the handyman went to part them. Soon after, an argument ensued between them.

The court was told that De Florimonte began attacking the handyman with a knife and rolling pin. It was then that Bacchus fired several shots at De Florimonte causing him to sustain injuries.

According to information, an autopsy conducted on 30-year-old De Florimonte, of 96 Fifth Avenue Subryanville, revealed that he was shot three times about his body.