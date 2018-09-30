E’bo Coach says unity and hard work responsible for team’s 50-overs success

By Sean Devers

At 30, former Essequibo and National youth pacer Ryan Hercules who has played for clubs in Trinidad, England and Australia, has given up cricket to focus exclusively on Coaching.

“As a Coach I am looking to establish myself as one the best the Country has to offer. I aim very high in everything I do but it’s a learning process for me during the two or three years I have been coaching in Guyana,” said Hercules, who first played for Guyana in the 2013 Regional U-15 tournament.

“I have done this (Coaching) in England and Australia and whatever I wish to achieve in terms of Coaching for the Guyana (Cricket) Board I want to do it to the best of my ability and go out there and execute what I can do to my best,” added Hercules, who played in the 2005 and 2006 Regional U-19 Tournaments and was the MVP in 2006 when the tournament was played in Guyana.

“In terms of Coaching I want to take it to the next level and become the best Coach Essequibo ever had and even get to a National level or Coach in the CPL in the future. I am still young so I have time on my side, plus I have given up playing and will invest everything into Coaching,” said Hercules, a level 2 Coach.

Essequibo added the 50-over to their three-day crown but Hercules said the team, which only lost their last match after they had already won the title, had not done anything different from the three-day format in the one-day and informed that Essequibo has a good bunch of young players who are dedicated to playing cricket and working hard.

“Myself and the Captain have been instilling a lot of tactics to the guys them and they go out and execute plans and everyone chips in and play team cricket. That’s the difference with us and other teams. We have good unity with players and everyone works very hard when it comes to game day,” disclosed Hercules.

According to the Coach winning a one-day title or a three-day title is nothing big for him or his team.

“Yes, it’s the first time we win a one-day and a three-day title but the thing is we want to continue winning, we want develop a winning habit…winning over and over and over again. So I am looking at this moment to continue the winning habit. I want to do elite training for the team and to keep going forward Essequibo’s cricket.

It’s good to win a title but that’s not good enough for me I want us to consistently be the one or number two team in the country and I am willing to go the extra mile to see Essequibo cricket develop more further than what it’s at this moment,” declared Hercules, who was born on the last day of 1987 in Parika.

“We did not have Kemo Paul and (Shiv) Chanderpaul this year so we went out as a team without them. We had Chanderpaul for only two games in the three-day League but we still had outstanding players like Kemol Savory, Anthony, Ricardo and Akinie Adams, Chetram Persaud, Joshua Jones, Mark Williams,” informed the fit looking Hercules

Hercules said Essequibo had players who could win tournaments for them without the big names.

“I am not saying that we don’t appreciate having Chanderpaul in our side, everybody loves having Shiv around, but we showed that we could still go and win a tournament without the big names like Kemo Paul and Chanderpaul.

We still have local players in Essequibo who could go out and compete with the First-Class and Test players in the Country and still do a good job,” remarked the Coach.

The biggest challenge for Hercules was getting the guys prepared and ready for this tournament.

“I mean it’s not like we live in the same Village or two Villages away. We live in different areas which you have to cross the River so getting them all together for training sessions was my biggest Challenge but in the end we managed to accomplish that,” informed Hercules.

Although Essequibo lost their final game at Bush Lot in West Berbice the Coach claimed that he did not have any disappointments.

“I have no disappoints since I believe that everything that happened, happened for the best and would have learnt something from everything we did. We got some support from the Essequibo Board and I would have contributed things on my behalf so I am satisfied with our showing in the one-day tournament,” explained Hercules who played at the senior Inter-County level from 2005 to 2009.

He said the attention now turns to their title defence in the three-day tournament and says he is looking to get the best players and go out and play competitive cricket.

“We have good young players…. the oldest player in our team is Anthony Adams who is 25 and he is doing the work. We have a group of young guys who are ready to play hard cricket. We will bring the same side we had last year because that’s the best side we have. I will pick the best players and play tough, competitive cricket as the defending three-day champions,” concluded Hercules.