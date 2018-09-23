Greenidge signing secret deals

Dem boys love real people who seh wha dem mean and mean wha dem seh. Dem don’t want no fluff, no bluff and no pretence. This country had enough of pretensive politicians who behaving like prostitutes.

Dem boys realize that this set of politicians also crookish but dem not as bad as Jagdeo and his kavakamites. Dem hands not as sticky. But fuh sure dem more dumb than Jagdeo.

Dem tek a paltry US$18M signing when dem coulda get US$18B instead.

Then DEM run round and SIGN de worst oil contract de world ever see. De whole world was saying that Guyana should renegotiate de contract. Instead, Soulja Bai talk bout sanctity of contract.

But is only de odda day de TT PM seh all contract must benefit both parties and that no contract write in stone.

Wha de man is saying to Soulja Bai and ee dummies is to re-negotiate de contract. If dem don’t, this gun haunt all of dem, dem children, and dem grandchildren.

And at de political level that will be the straw that bruck the camel back.

Everybody know that China on a roll to trap you. Dem do that in over 70 countries and tek way de people assets.

Dem tek way airport, deep water harbor, electricity companies, television companies, radio stations, major highways, mining lands and timber concessions in all dem countries.

Yesterday, Greenidge sign anodda secret contract wid China. He didn’t want to answer no question from de media. When he done sign de secret deal he run to he car and seh he busy.

Dem boys later see him at de Marriott sipping something.

This was de man who invite de reporters to an early morning signing. De signing didn’t tek place til near midday. And even then de reporters nearly miss it because he lock dem in a room and lef dem.

Is a cameraman come and seh de people signing. Greenidge look like if he would sign away he cat in secret.

Every country China lend money had corrupt govt and greedy leaders. Dem boys believe that Guyana already dea in this bracket. And it started wid Jagdeo.

It look like if it continuing under Soulja Bai cats.

Jagdeo sign de airport expansion project in secret; de Skeldon sugar factory still secret; de East Coast road project sign in secret and de GPL transmission line contract was done in secret.

Nobody know unto now how much Jagdeo tek from China suh dem don’t know is how much Guyana owe China.

Now you have this coalition govt signing fuh more loans wid China. Soulja Bai did seh he keeping ee eyes wide open but yesterday he was not there when Greenidge sign wid he shades on.

Dem boys remember Greenidge is de man who been protecting Exxon from Day One. Now he protecting China.

Talk half and watch how dem politicians pawning Guyana assets to de Chinese.