Guyana, TT to sign Energy MoU this week

– Foreign Affairs Ministry

After some weeks of planning, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley, is scheduled to be in Guyana for two days, Wednesday and Thursday, to facilitate the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Energy.

This was revealed yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a missive to the media, the Ministry said that during the visit, Prime Minister Rowley and President David Granger will discuss a wide range of matters of interest to both States, including energy sector cooperation, agriculture and security.

The Ministry also said that the meeting will be followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Energy Sector Cooperation between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. The non-binding MOU will outline a number of sector-specific areas of possible cooperation between the two countries and will be publicized when it has been signed.

Five Ministers of the Trinidad and Tobago Government are expected to accompany the Prime Minister. The Foreign Affairs Ministry said that this working visit is part of ongoing efforts to foster greater dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two CARICOM Member States.

GCCI CONCERNED

A few days ago, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) expressed worry over the Energy Agreement that the Government is poised to sign with Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley.

Even if the CARICOM member does not get to refine Guyana’s oil, the Memorandum of Understanding is expected to pave the way for TT oil firms to participate in Guyana’s oil sector.

The Chamber called for the government to put a hold on this signing until it can make the document public. According to GCCI’s President, Deodat Indar, the Chamber is not “anti-TT” but it needs to see if the agreement will have dire consequences for the private sector.

Indar said, “We have signed MoUs with lots of nations but in specific ways, ways in which we can learn from them and get transfer of skills. This Energy Agreement with TT is different. We don’t know the language in this MoU…I am asking the government to put a hold on it before it hurts the private sector…”

The GCCI President added, “We want to see it before anything is signed. This would be breaking the dam and opening the floodgates…I am not anti anything but I have an obligation to protect my people…”

Expressing similar comments was Chairman of GCCI’s Trade and Investment Committee, Timothy Tucker. He said that while they are not against TT businesses investing in Guyana, there needs to be an improvement in trade relations.

Tucker said that for some time, TT has been using antiquated laws to frustrate trade relations Guyana has with other nations since it depends on TT as a transshipment point.

In this regard, he recalled that TT in 2015 used its 1935 laws to seize a shipment of honey that was in transit from Guyana to a Leeward island. According to TT’s laws, honey produced outside of TT should not be within 100 meters of its shores.

Tucker said, “Lots of items are transshipped through TT but they used an old law to protect their industry. They promised they would make the necessary amendments before the year is out and they have not lifted a finger. Now we have the government of Guyana that is willing to sign this agreement without considering the implications for us.”

The GCCI Chairman added, “We are not blocking them or saying they can’t come here to invest but open your doors as well so we can come to your shores and supply you with our products as well…There must be a fair exchange.”

Considering the circumstances, Indar and Tucker reiterated that the nation deserves to know the contents of the MoU.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge made it clear that the government will not be putting any halt to signing the agreement. He said, too, that there is no need for the business community to panic. Greenidge said , “We can’t look to have engagements with a country only when they are doing well. That is not how bilateral relations are formed.”