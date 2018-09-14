Dem boys seh

If you expect de world to be fair wid you because you are fair, you are fooling yourself. Dat is like expecting de lion not to eat you because you didn’t eat him.

When dem boys read those words, dem minds flash right back to Soulja Bai when he give his first interview on ExxonMobil.

He tell Guyana, he don’t believe dat ExxonMobil will do any skullduggery to tarnish dem character. Dem boys nearly drop dead.

Dem boys want to believe when he utter those words is either he did just come out of church or he took blind advice from Carl, Trotty, and oddas.

Since Soulja Bai see all de exposures de Waterfalls paper show wha Exxon do to dem odda countries, ee wake up. Today he singing anodda tune.

Jagdeo and all suddenly wake up because he was blind, deaf and dumb. Dem boys want to know wheh he mouth been all de time. Is now he talking up.

He and all find out from de Waterfalls paper and now start talking. He tell Soulja Bai hire foreign people who understand de oil business to come and check ExxonMobil book.

He tell Soulja Bai, he don’t have to find money to pay de foreign people. De people can come and wuk on a percentage. Is a smart move he pick up, when he read wha Jan Mangal and de Waterfalls paper been saying all de time.

He want to come over looking smart and good. He didn’t use de same thinking when he indebt dis country wid a renovated airport.

He seh he tek a loan of US$150M fuh change a few zinc sheet at de airport, put on some glass and add some paint.

He wasn’t smart when he pay de Chinee contractor US$115M fuh only US$35M wuk. He should have been in jail like de El Salvador President wha now serving 10 years and he fren Lula in Brazil serving 12. Jagdeo de bring Lula on a state visit to guide he how to do de things.

He tek anodda US$200M fuh de Skeldon plant wha now lighting couple bulb in Berbice. He wasn’t smart when ee seh he spend US$12.5M on de Enmore Packaging Plant dat got five plastic wrap machine dat doesn’t even have a value of de US$0.5M much less de US$12M.

Dem boys seh dat is wha SOCU should go after fuh get back US$12M fuh Guyana, not Pradoville Two to get back a few thousand Guyana dollar.

Talk half and dem boys hope Clive Thomas, de SARA boss, wake up.