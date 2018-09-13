City Mall robbery victim recalls brutal beating, pleading for her life

A 12-member mixed jury yesterday heard the testimony in the first day of trial against Marisco George and John Caesar who prosecutors say attempted to murder a storeowner at the City Mall, Camp and Regent Streets, Georgetown nine years ago.

George and Caesar were arrested back in July 2009 on charges of attempted murder and robbery with violence.

The offences were allegedly committed on Dhanwantie Pulchand who had operated Reshma’s Collection, a store within the City Mall, which was attacked on July 04, 2009.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges. The attempt to commit murder charge carries an alternative count, which alleged that on the day in question, they wounded the woman with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause her grievous bodily harm.

On Monday, State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs and Mandel Moore, during opening remarks, told the jury that the duo assaulted the woman before or after they robbed her store.

Attorneys-at-Law Damien DaSilva and Brandon DeSantos are representing George and Caesar respectively.

Pulchand took to the witness box and recounted how she begged George and Caesar to spare her life.

She said that at that time, she had a one-year-old child and she told Caesar to take whatever he wanted.

According to her, on the day in question, she left home for a city cambio from where she bought US$2,000.

She added that she went to her store at the City Mall where she placed the bag on a dresser and began business.

Pulchand told the court that between 12.00 p.m. and 1.00 p.m. she earned $100,000 in sales, monies she also placed into her bag. George visited the store around 04:30p.m. that day and indicated that she was interested in purchasing a pair of “Passa Passa” jeans, Pulchand said.

The virtual complainant recounted that George left the store after pointing out that she was going to bring her friend to help her pick out the clothing. The woman added that George returned with Caesar and choose a pair of jeans before going into the dressing room.

While George was trying on the pair of jeans, Caesar, Pulchand said, sat on a chair and engaged her in a conversation. She said that during the chat, Caesar told her that he was a chef and even left his cell phone number with her. Sometime after, the witness added that George emerged from the dressing room and stated that she needed a new pair of jeans since the previous one did not fit her. “I went to get her another pair of jeans which was on a lower rack. When I bend, a heavy object hit me on the head. I urinate up. He (Caesar) continued hitting me with a heavy object and I fell onto the ground.

“I begged him to save me. I told him to take whatever he wants. He tell me shut your f%&$king mouth and stay on the ground. He continued hitting me while George was standing on my neck.”

She recalled that her attacker knocked out several of her front teeth. She also disclosed that she lost several fingernails during the near death attack. At one point during her testimony, Pulchand became very emotional and removed her dentures from her mouth to show the jurors. The witness added that Caesar twisted her neck to the side, which resulted in her losing consciousness. Pulchand stated that when she awoke, her monies and cell phone that were in her pocket were missing. This trial is continuing before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown.