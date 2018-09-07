Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition… Could Uprising make East Coast proud tonight? Sparta Boss vs. Leopold St. a virtual final

Already with one significant hardware in their cabinet, Uprising from the nearby village of Golden Grove is in an excellent position to increase that figure when they face Broad Street in the first semi-final of the Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition.

Having upset the odds en route to claiming the East Coast Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition earlier this year, the Golden Grove unit has quickly become the most familiar team on the East Coast of Demerara.

Their fan base has amplified significantly following their win in the most popular street tournament and while they face a vastly experienced foe in Broad Street a place in the final where they could meet either Sparta Boss or Leopold Street could be their most significant achievement to date.

They are the last defenders of hometurf and understandably their support is expected to be massive as they look to upset the odds and defeat Georgetown’s best street teams. The Haslington Market Tarmac is the venue to bring the curtains down on what has undoubtedly been an exciting tournament that featured East Coast Best versus the Rest.

A win for the youthful Uprising team against some of the best teams in the format could announce their arrival on the big stage and make them an automatic invitee for future tournaments.

Simply put, fans and supporters will have to come out and provide vociferous support to their team in an effort to ensure that bragging rights and home turf defence are noticeably present tonight.

Uprising’ quest for history will depend on the performances of players such as Seretse Huntley, David Wilson, Shemar Scott Les Charles Critchlow and Philip Williams, while Broad Street’s attempt at a final run will be led by the Gravesande siblings Jimmy and Rocky along with support from Jamal Cozier and Kevin Cummings.

What more could be written about the feature semi-final that pits Sparta Boss against Leopold Street. These two teams have faced each other twice this season and the former holds the decisive edge, winning on both previous occasions so immediately one could anticipate a humdinger of a contest.

Sparta Boss struggled to enter the round of 16, but since then has looked unbeatable with talisman Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson displaying ominous form, while Jermin Junor, Sheldon Shepherd, Courtney Britton and Eusi Phillips have supported admirably.

On the other hand, Leopold Street will definitely want to break the stranglehold that Sparta have on them and will be counting on inspirational leader Okanie Fraser, Darren Benjamin, Carl Tudor, Tyrese Forde and Mark Jhalu to help them break the jinx.

Two blockbusters are in store for the fans so it is imperative that they show up to witness the showdown to end an exciting competition. Meanwhile, there will be lots of giveaways for fans including backpacks with school supplies, hamper and jerseys.

The Most Valuable Player in the final will receive a refrigerator thanks to Queensway Security Services under its Hisense brand, while the tournament’s top goalscorer will collect a gift voucher worth $16,000 compliments of Colours Boutique.

Alexander Village Shem Porter and Tiger Bay’s Deon Alfred lead the competition with six goals each, while Cozier sits on five, but have a chance of equaling or even surpassing them.

The support for the tournament, which is being held to improve relations among all communities and to foster social cohesion among its citizenry, has been tremendous to date and this trend is anticipated to continue tonight.

Among the entities in support of the cause are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E-Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store, Colours Boutique, West Vybz Restaurant and C & C Prestigious Styles.