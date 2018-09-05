Granger at CSME meeting on movement of persons, automatic entry for Haitians

Latest update September 5th, 2018 12:58 AM
President David Granger will lead a delegation, including Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, to the Ninth Meeting of the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) in St. Michael, Barbados today.
Matters to be discussed include a stakeholder’s perspective and recommendations for an effective CSME, which will include the Protocol on Contingent Rights, Simplified Administrative Procedures for Movement of Persons, Procedures on the Refusal of Entry of CARICOM Nationals, and the Entitlement of Haitian Nationals to an Automatic Stay of Six Months upon arrival in CARICOM Member States.
Further, the meeting will take into consideration Macro-Economic Support measures, specific key considerations for CSME effectiveness and also addressing non-compliance.
On his expectations of the outcome of the meeting, Minister Greenidge expressed that, “Hopefully, the Member States have been able to move forward and will come to a conclusion on a number of outstanding critical issues.”
He further outlined movement of persons as one of importance.
This meeting was preceded by The Sixth Special Meeting of the Council for Finance and Planning, which was held yesterday.
