Govt. attacks mercury emissions at “several levels” – Trotman draws Cabinet’s attention to changes needed

Latest update September 4th, 2018 12:43 AM
The licences that bring legality to the operations of gold dealers in Guyana will soon be predicated on some additional requirements. Most of these requirements are said to be measures to ensure that the operations of these dealers are friendly to the environment, making it safer for Guyanese. This is according to the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman.
Recently, Trotman told Kaieteur News that gold dealers, who engage in burning of the amalgam to get mercury off gold at their various facilities across Georgetown, will now need annual environmental permits.
“We have made the need for an annual environmental permit a necessity. This is now part of a number of amendments to the Gold Board Act and Regulations that were discussed with the dealers and other stakeholders.”
Trotman said that he carried the Bill to Cabinet and it is under review. He indicated that when the review process is finished, he will have further consultations with gold dealers.
Additionally, Trotman indicated that he wrote PAHO/WHO for an expert to come to independently verify the system at the Gold Board “and we are awaiting the arrival of that expert.”
The Minister said that in the meantime “there is no burning of sponge gold by the Guyana Gold Board, which is the type of gold that is likely to contain mercury. So precautions are being taken at several levels”.
Earlier this year, the nation learnt that the burning of sponge gold at Guyana Gold Board’s Brickdam facility led to serious health complications for workers there. Several Gold Board and Guyana Geology and Mines (GGMC) employees were found to have elevated levels of mercury in their blood. It is believed that there were at least four GGMC workers who died over the last few years as a result of their exposure to high levels of mercury emissions. (Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell)
Sep 04, 2018What will be a goal to remember for some time in the future by his colleagues and himself was tucked in by Timehri Panthers’ Omar Sam in the 46th minute of an intense battle which eventually earned...
Sep 04, 2018
Sep 04, 2018
Sep 04, 2018
Sep 04, 2018
Sep 04, 2018
To read David Granger saying that he cannot hold press conferences as often as he did when he was Opposition Leader was... more
One of the best pieces of news coming out of the government came from the lips of the President last week at his Press Conference.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Throughout the 185-year history of the Judicial Committee of the British Privy Council, it has never... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]