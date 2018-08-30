Digicel joins Williams as title sponsor of CMRC International

Digicel will join Williams Industries as joint title sponsor of this weekend’s third round of the 2018 Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) at Bushy Park Barbados, rekindling a successful partnership dating back to 2010.

The Williams Digicel International Race Meet (September 1/2) will play host to regional Champions past and present on two and four wheels in a 22-race programme organised by Bushy Park Motorsports Inc (BPMSI).

Digicel was co-sponsor of Bushy Park’s major annual fixture from 2010 to 2016. The communications giant, which marked its 14th Anniversary in Barbados in February, took a step back last year, but remained as sponsor of the popular and highly-competitive Group 2; the return to joint title sponsorship will result in an enhanced presence for the brand at the St Philip facility over race weekend.

In addition to the two title sponsors, BPMSI has attracted further local support for the individual Groups – Crane & Equipment (Gp2), Glassesco (Gp3), Percy King Auto Parts (Gp1) and SeeSash (Gp4) – while Hilti will again lend its name to the traditional end-of-day Handicap Race.

BPMSI Treasurer Kurt Thompson said: “As we head into the 2018 Williams Digicel International Race Meet, I would like to thank all our sponsors for their support of this event. Corporate Barbados continues to support motor sport, even through these tough economic times and I know that the committee and members of BPMSI are grateful. I am especially grateful to the returning title sponsors this year, first ‘Bizzy’ Williams and the management at Williams Industries, also Alex Tasker, Leia Walker and the team at Digicel Barbados Ltd.”

Over the past few days, BPMSI members have been putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the Club’s biggest race meet of the season, making ready to welcome veteran regional drivers such as Guyana’s Andrew King and Mark Vieira, both regular visitors to Bushy Park since the early 2000s. In contrast, rising young stars from Trinidad & Tobago, including teenager Isa Deen, Luke Bhola and Kristian Boodoosingh, can expect their racing careers to stretch well into the 2030s.

While some of the T&T contingent has been in the island since last weekend, preparing their cars for action, containers carrying further race cars from T&T and both cars and bikes from Guyana will clearing the Bridgetown Port in the next 48 hours.

With Practice & Qualifying on Saturday, ahead of the Sunday race programme, the Williams Digicel International Race Meet will encompass around 10 hours of action on the 2.01-kilometre International Circuit; the schedule includes the CMRC categories, Groups 1 to 4 for cars and Superstock 600 Bikes, all incorporating BPMSI’s own points-scoring classes, along with the Radical Caribbean SR3 Cup’s third round and the BimmaCup Challenge, with the Hilti Handicap rounding off the Sunday programme.