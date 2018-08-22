Eid-ul-Adha Messages

Today, we at Kaieteur News join our Muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha. May we all recognize the importance of sacrifice, sharing and togetherness as the glorious day is observed. Eid Mubarak!

Below are a number of messages to mark the occasion.

PRESIDENT DAVID GRANGER

I extend greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

We recall, at this time, the unshakeable faith of the Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his only son as an act of obedience to God.

The preparedness of the Holy Prophet to make the supreme sacrifice as proof of his total commitment to the teachings of Allah is today observed in Guyana, and all over the world, with the sacrifice of an animal, which is divided among family members, friends and neighbours and the remaining third is given to the poor and needy.

This act of charity is an inspiration to all Guyanese and reminds us that it is only by the personal commitment of each citizen to the ideals of empathy and common purpose can our country develop into a Nation characterised by unity, harmony, prosperity and a sense of decency.

On this most sacred occasion I call on all Guyanese to renew their commitment to the ideals and the spiritual foundation of this nation, as well as the building of an inclusive political culture.

Guyanese, let us learn from the lessons of charity and compassion for our fellow man from our Muslim brothers and sisters and let us work together for the development of our country.

PRESIDENT OF THE CIOG

Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak!

As Salamualaikumwarahmatullah

My brothers and sisters in Islam and humanity I extend to you on behalf of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana Eid Mubarak greetings. I pray that Allah blesses us and accepts from us our devotion and service. Ameen.

The Qurbani or sacrifice finds us this year in anticipation of our economic potential which can also lead to many trials and challenges. We ask Allah to bless those who lead us and bless those who assist and guide us all on His way. Muslims must consider what the will of our Lord is in our lives and we must be true to our faith regardless or how difficult or painful it may be. For that is true devotion and that is what our Lord requires from us.

In fact it is that very spirit of devotion that we now remember and celebrate with Qurbani. Consider the words of Prophet Abraham Alayhis-Salaam who we remember with Qurbani. He said:

“I turn my face to the One who has created the heavens and the earth, devoutly and I am not one of the idolaters. Truly my prayers, my sacrifice, my life and my death are for Allah alone, no other deity is there with Him. So I am command and I am of those who submit.”

The beauty and power of these words repeated by millions over the sacrificial animals on Eid day make sacred the blood that flows from the slaughter. And the message that life itself is secondary to devotion and worship is upheld for all mankind to witness. It is a sign of Allah’s Grace that the Muslims are the only nation who uphold this message in an age of Godlessness and false humanistic religion where the prophetic values are constantly sacrificed at the alter of lust and materialism.

Even in our nation, Guyana we see evidence of this abandonment of the prophetic tradition. Pressure is being applied in subtle ways to impose on our people all sorts of sexual vices, despite our various scriptures. Corruption, dishonesty, violence and mayhem seem to be a way of life so much so that the process of nation building is despoiled. Are we as a nation so deranged that we must perpetually live in fear of ourselves? In this context we need to ask what our faith requires of us. We need to be true to Allah if we are to be grateful for the Grace He has bestowed upon us with Qurbani.

In this regard it is my sincere advice to myself and all of you respected brothers and sisters that we return to Allah alone and leave behind as Prophet Abraham Alayhis-Salaam did all false gods, whether they be made of stones or paper or racial prejudice or lust. We must uphold justice and the law at all costs and speak out for what is right according to the standard of revelation and piety even if doing so means speaking out against ourselves. Beyond that we must also demand the truth and uprightness from ourselves, those close to us, our leaders and people in general. And we must refuse to accept lies, suspicion and corruption even if doing so is against our material interest or that of those who are close to us.

But all the foregoing as good as it sounds is not easily attained- in fact it is impossible to attain without true devotion to Allah. So if we have been lacking in that devotion then, I remind myself and all of you that we must first repent and resolve firmly as we offer our sacrifice to abandon the vices that assail us. We must seek Allah’s forgiveness and ask him for the strength to obey Him above all else.

If we do this and obey the prophet Muhammad (Allah bless him and grant him peace) in all our dealings then when hardship visits we will have the faith to be involved and do what is right regardless of the difficulty it may mean for us. Or at least if we are too weak to stay away and protect ourselves from the sins our own hands may bring forth. And in times of ease we will be able to share goodness and wholesomeness with our countrymen and invite to the way of the prophets, the way of eternal bliss in the pleasure of our Lord, Most High. And we ask Him for that!

PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends greetings to the Muslim communities both here in Guyana and in the Diaspora on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

It reminds of the willingness to selflessly make sacrifices in obedience of God with a pertinent message for the spiritual upliftment of all mankind.

Eid-ul-Adha comes during the Hajj; an annual Holy Pilgrimage to Mecca. It is a journey that embodies sacrifices in the quest to fulfill religious obligations and promotes an important tenet of Islam which reflects in the equality of all mankind.

The observance of Eid-ul-Adha demonstrates generosity, morality and love for others. In a multifaceted society like Guyana these attributes have proven to be invaluable in strengthening bonds among our people and to forge better understanding and appreciation of our cultures.

As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate this auspicious occasion, it once again brings into focus the many sacrifices Guyanese have made over time for self-advancement and nation building with the common objective of a better life and future for all.

The PPP remains mindful of these sacrifices and urges all to remain hopeful drawing upon their engrained resilience and resoluteness.

The Party also urges that the message and significance of Eid-ul-Adha be foremost in the minds of all so that hope can flourish.

Eid Mubarak!

INDIAN ACTION COMMITTEE

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes to extend greetings to all Guyanese citizens, especially those who are adherents of Islam, on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, a national holiday.

The IAC recognizes that Eid–ul–Adha is a time for believers to learn the value of self- denial by making a sacrifice of the things they love, to Almighty God.

The IAC understands that Prophet Ibrahim’s great act of submission is thus regarded solely as an example of genuine surrender to the will of his creator.

The IAC feels that today, more than ever, human beings need to incorporate the lesson of this great sacrifice with humility thus underlining the importance of the festival in memory of Prophet Ibrahim’s great act of faith, many centuries ago.

The IAC exhorts everyone in the spirit of self-sacrifice to not forget the poor and needy in our community, by sharing the sacrificial offerings with them.

The IAC sincerely hopes that this holy observance can bring people of different religious, ethnic and social backgrounds together in a spirit of national unity.

The IAC understands also that the festival of Eid-ul-Adha falls on the third day of Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca which is made by millions of Muslims every year. The IAC congratulates our brothers and sisters from home, who have undertaken this journey and extend good wishes for their safe return.

The IAC calls upon all Guyanese to ensure that this country remains a peaceful one and in the future, a prosperous nation.

Eid Mubarak from the IAC.

ETHNIC RELATIONS COMMISSION

As our Muslim brothers and sisters observe the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, enshrined as a national holiday in Guyana, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) takes this opportunity to extend warmest greetings to them and to other Guyanese across our nation and those based overseas. We embrace all Guyanese with the salutation “Eid Mubarak”.

The message of Eid-ul-Adha has a positive impact for all humanity as it underscores the qualities of humility, obedience to God and of the selfless sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. These are pertinent traits in the quest for the realization of peace, brotherhood and togetherness.

The ERC therefore urges all to reflect on the significance of this occasion and to work towards heeding its universal message which is most beneficial to the advancement of all humanity.

To achieve a particular goal, it would take commitment, hard work and sacrifice. As we work together as a nation to achieve the goal of national harmony and good relations, it will necessitate all to recommit to this effort for the good of our nation so that our motto of “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” can be truly observed.

The commitment to the cause, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, signified through the observance of Eid-ul-Adha, remains a beacon of inspiration, to guide and motivate each and every one of us in this crucial endeavour of building and promoting national harmony.