Murder of school teacher… Wife given time to decide whether to testify against accused husband

Sharon Munroe, the wife of Matthew Munroe, who is charged with the murder of school teacher Kescia Branche, was given until today to decide whether or not she will be testifying against her husband.

Munroe, 47, a taxi driver of Diamond, East Bank Demerara, who is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes, has not been required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on November 7, 2017, at Georgetown, he murdered Branche.

Sharon Munroe, who was present yesterday when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the offence continued before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, said that she and Matthew Munroe tied the knot in December 2001.

When asked by Magistrate Latchman if she would be inclined to be called as a Prosecution witness in the matter, Sharon Munroe appeared a little dazed.

She was then informed by the Magistrate that she was not obliged to testify against her husband and that she had to make a choice.

During investigations into the murder, Police Inspector Herbert Henry told the court that Sharon Munroe had given a statement to police during an interview which was conducted at the Brickdam Police Station.

Lending a bit of advice, Magistrate Latchman told the wife that if she chooses to testify against her husband she will be subjected to cross examination by his lawyer, and that she cannot refuse to answer certain questions posed to her by him.

As a result, Sharon Munroe requested more time to think on the matter and was granted until today by the Magistrate.

According to reports, Munroe was detained after returning from an overseas vacation.

He reportedly travelled on vacation to the US around the same time that Branche was found unconscious at Louisa Row, Georgetown.

Police impounded his vehicle, which had sustained damage, and had a missing bumper.

Munroe reportedly told police that he had driven into a pothole on the East Coast of Demerara.

He was reportedly unable to show police the location.

The battered body of the woman was found on November 5, last. She succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital without regaining consciousness.

According to reports, her injuries appeared to be consistent with those inflicted by the impact of a vehicle.

A post mortem revealed that she succumbed to brain haemorrhage, caused by blunt trauma to the head.