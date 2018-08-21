Minibus fare increases by $20 from Sept. 1

Minibus passengers will soon have to fork out an additional $20 in order to meet their destinations. In fact, based on information released yesterday by the Ministry of Business, the fare increase should become effective from the beginning of next month.

This recent development follows on the heels of a meeting between the Ministry of Business and the United Minibus Union.

According to information released by the Ministry, at a meeting last Thursday, the two sides agreed that a $20 across-the-board fare increase for minibus operators was appropriate at this time.

Moreover, it is the expectation of both parties that both operators and consumers will adhere to the new fare structure which will become effective on September 1, 2018.

In its statement, the Ministry of Business said that it has undertaken to draft the new fare structure for the various zones and routes, and make this available to the United Minibus Union for circulation to its members.

The Ministry in its statement said too, “minibus operators are required by law to display the fare structure in all buses.”

The recent meeting also saw both parties agreeing on the need for an established code of conduct for minibus operators, and to continue their engagement on this matter.

The need for proper enforcement was also discussed and there was consensus that this needed to be urgently addressed with the relevant authorities.