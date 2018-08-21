Minibus fare increases by $20 from Sept. 1

Latest update August 21st, 2018 12:59 AM
Minibus passengers will soon have to fork out an additional $20 in order to meet their destinations. In fact, based on information released yesterday by the Ministry of Business, the fare increase should become effective from the beginning of next month.
This recent development follows on the heels of a meeting between the Ministry of Business and the United Minibus Union.
According to information released by the Ministry, at a meeting last Thursday, the two sides agreed that a $20 across-the-board fare increase for minibus operators was appropriate at this time.
Moreover, it is the expectation of both parties that both operators and consumers will adhere to the new fare structure which will become effective on September 1, 2018.
In its statement, the Ministry of Business said that it has undertaken to draft the new fare structure for the various zones and routes, and make this available to the United Minibus Union for circulation to its members.
The Ministry in its statement said too, “minibus operators are required by law to display the fare structure in all buses.”
The recent meeting also saw both parties agreeing on the need for an established code of conduct for minibus operators, and to continue their engagement on this matter.
The need for proper enforcement was also discussed and there was consensus that this needed to be urgently addressed with the relevant authorities.
Aug 21, 2018By Sean Devers For the third night in a row the three-night third annual Caribbean School boys and Girls Boxing Championships began close to two hours late and for the third year in a row Guyana...
Aug 21, 2018
Aug 21, 2018
Aug 21, 2018
Aug 21, 2018
Aug 21, 2018
Anyone who believes oil money under Guyana’s political competitors – PPP and APNU+AFC – will usher in a modern Guyana,... more
The Guyana Police Force must not be turned into a political footstool. It makes no sense trying to change the Guyana Police... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]