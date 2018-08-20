Latest update August 20th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Almost $2B from $30B Bond Facility released to GuySuCo for operational expenses

Aug 20, 2018 News 0

 

The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited/Special Purpose Unit (NICIL/SPU) announced yesterday that almost $2 Billion has been disbursed to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for operational expenses of its three estates (Albion Estate, Blairmont Estate and Uitvlugt Estate).
According to NICIL, this is in keeping with the plans of the Coalition Government to make the industry viable and to safeguard the future of the 11,000 plus workers.
NICIL in its statement to the media said, “As can be recalled, and reported, earlier this year NICIL was mandated to seek financing for the smaller-sized corporation targeting retooling, diversification and improved agriculture. This was being pursued even as work was being done to privatize and divest the four estates- Skeldon, Rose Hall, Enmore and Wales.”
Through local financing, arranged by Republic Bank Limited, NICIL said that it managed to successfully negotiate a Bond Facility for $30B, with significant input from the Ministry of Finance.
It said that a full $30B has been secured but it requested $17B in the first tranche.
NICIL said, “We will receive the remainder on request. It was structured in this manner for it not to incur unnecessary costs. It must be noted that half of the bond amount would be provided for in local currency while the remainder would be disbursed in USD.”
“This bond facility is the largest ever for the country and is clear evidence of the capacity of our local state agency and financial institutions, with the negotiations very complex in nature.”
Under the arrangements, GuySuCo must submit its applications that are vetted to make sure it meets the approved criteria of the bondholders with two disbursements made so far- one for $880M and another for just over $1.1B.
NICIL said that the monies from the bond facility will be used to purchase equipment for plantation white and co-generation plants, operational expenses, including the purchase of nine tractors.
NICIL made it clear that the monies obtained from the bond facility were not obtained to facilitate the payment of debt as was ventilated time and again by the Minister of Finance and stakeholders.
The entity made it known that GuySuCo is yet to complete its procurement process for the mentioned capital items. It concluded therefore, that GuySuCo is not in a position to draw down on additional secured funds.

More in this category

Sports

Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal…MVP Drakes last gasp strike clinches title for Figgy Green Jags

Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal…MVP Drakes last gasp...

Aug 20, 2018

The final of the fifth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tournament culminated in fantastic fashion on Saturday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court as tournament...
Read More
Pepsi C’bean School Boys & Girls Boxing C/Ships…Guyanese Wright, Pompey register TKOs in International bouts

Pepsi C’bean School Boys & Girls Boxing...

Aug 20, 2018

Hetmyer hundred sends Tallawahs tumbling to maiden defeat

Hetmyer hundred sends Tallawahs tumbling to...

Aug 20, 2018

Large crowd witness teams advance to Guinness Cage KO round

Large crowd witness teams advance to Guinness...

Aug 20, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield Football League continues

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield...

Aug 20, 2018

Pele Alumni “Frank Watson” Intra-Association U15 Tournament…GFA leg kicks off with a win for Santos FC

Pele Alumni “Frank Watson” Intra-Association...

Aug 20, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]