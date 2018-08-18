With oil on the horizon, we will lead a vigourous anticorruption campaign – PNC Chairman Williams

…warns that PPP must not be allowed to manage these resources

In a matter of months, the economy will be awash with billions of dollars from the oil sector. As such, it will be required of the Government to be intolerant to corruption.

This message was hammered home yesterday by Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Basil Williams at his Party’s 20th Biennial Delegates Congress. The event was held at Congress Place, Sophia, and will continue today and conclude tomorrow.

Williams told an attentive audience that the administration has demonstrated zero tolerance for corruption. In this regard, the Legal Affairs Minister said that the government embarked on a vigourous anti-corruption campaign, which led to the establishment of the State Asset Recovery Unit (SARU).

The Attorney General said, “Our tolerance towards corruption is important, as we are on the cusp of transformation with our emerging oil industry. This new industry will bring investors to our shores, therefore, we have to ensure the integrity of our financial systems.”

He added, “It is for this reason that the government has been working tirelessly to ensure we are compliant with the Financial Action Task Force’s 40 recommendations and international instruments including the United Nations Convention Against Corruption. Additionally, we are working on a legal framework to ensure that the oil wealth is managed properly for the benefit of all Guyanese.”

Further to this, the Minister of Legal Affairs said that the citizens will, at the next General and Regional Elections, have to decide who they will put in charge for the next five years to manage the proceeds from the abundant oil reserves.

An impassioned Williams warned that it should not be the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C).

“Surely, not those who in 23 years, failed to distribute what wealth we had, to all Guyanese. They starved us and discriminated against us, marginalized us. It is therefore up to the PNC to save and protect the nation.”

The PNC Chairman stressed that this is not the time to experiment or take chances with another 23 years.