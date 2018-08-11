Jagdeo jail cell still empty…how come?

Jagdeo, de man who tell de oil company that dem one-sided because dem wasn’t telling him wha going on, now telling dem he don’t want no courtesy call. This was de man de oil company tek serious and actually had a briefing wid him.

When de reporters ask him wha dem talk about, he seh that he wouldn’t talk ,because it was not he job fuh tell dem wha de oil company doing.

But things tek a turn. In de days when he was President everybody who pay a courtesy call use to walk wid something fuh he. But de oil company wouldn’t do that, suh he get vex. Thursday he announce that he don’t want no more courtesy call from Exxon.

Dem boys seh this is a man who like he pocket. Once money come he way, de giver can mek Jagdeo give anything. Yes, anything. But he shouldn’t talk up to anybody because as old people seh, “Wha miss you ain’t pass you.”

He should be in jail fuh all dem white elephant project he sign wid dem Chinee. He got Guyana paying back fuh de US$200 million Skeldon project wha ain’t even deliver US$1 million in return. He sign fuh de Enmore sugar-packing project that never pack even de cane husk.

Then he sign fuh de Marriott. People know that if de coalition didn’t tek it over, he and he friends woulda own it by now, and de country woulda still been paying back dem Chinee fuh de labour dem put in.

De airport project is another big Chinee project he sign. Again Soulja Bai save de day and force dem Chinee to finish de project this year.

De amount of money Jagdeo borrow from dem Chinee fuh projects woulda mek Guyana end up like Sri Lanka. De Chinee would tek over de whole country. And Soulja Bai ain’t doing nutten. He is de one who want unbribable police commissioner. He must want unbribable Ministers and an unbribable Opposition.

If he don’t step in and jail Jagdeo fuh dem Chinee loan, somebody gun step in and mek he and Jagdeo hold hand in a cell. One fuh indebting Guyana and de odda one fuh sitting down and mek it happen.

Talk half and do something Soulja Bai, or something guh do you.