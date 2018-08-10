Latest update August 10th, 2018 12:58 AM

Golden Jaguars’ Training Camp Attendees Announced… ”Train and Play” in Brazil seeks to develop winning mind set and drive for excellence

Aug 10, 2018 Sports

Michael Johnson – Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach

Ian Greenwood – GFF Technical Director

Sam Cox – Golden Jaguars Captain

Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach, Michael Johnson, has announced a 23-man squad to participate in the “Train and Play” in Brazil that will be held over the period August 12-26 as Guyana seeks to build a foundation of excellence for the Senior Men’s National’ Team.
The squad, which consists of Guyana and international-based players from England, Canada and Trinidad and Tobago includes: three Goalkeepers, eight Defenders, six Midfielders and six Forwards.
Johnson, in an invited comment, said the camp will focus on both on and off-field activities, including developing a “winning mind-set and drive for excellence” among the players: “With the Nations League and Gold Cup qualifiers on the horizon, the camp gives young players the opportunity to showcase their talents and their characteristics to the senior staff. The experienced members of the squad will be looking to establish themselves as we focus on preparing the Golden Jaguars for September 8. The camp will be the mechanism to develop a winning mind-set and drive for excellence within the group as we look forward to our Nations League campaign.”
As Guyana looks to qualify for its first CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019, Technical Director Ian Greenwood said player assessment and instilling the new philosophy are primary elements of focus for this initial period of encampment: “The Head Coach and staff will be looking to establish the values and beliefs around the new look Golden Jaguars set-up; the training camp in Brazil is the ideal opportunity for effective player-coach relationship building. The staff will benchmark and assess the Guyana-based players to truly understand what they are capable of achieving. Our new Head of Recruitment, Mr. Khan, along with technical staff, has been a key figure in ensuring specific criteria are followed as we prepare for the upcoming Nations League campaign via scouting and video performance analysis.”
Greenwood said the technical team is “excited about the blend of youth and experience in the group” and emphasized the importance of the players earning the right to wear the badge: “The players have the opportunity to establish themselves and cement their place in the squad against Barbados in September, but it is ultimately up to them as individuals to grasp this opportunity. The key message to players in the national team pool is to earn the right to wear the badge.”
Guyana’s first match of the CONCACAF Nation’s League is set for September 8, 2018 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora. Guyana has been matched against Barbados, Turks and Caicos Islands, French Guiana and Belize and will play host to Barbados and Belize in September 2018 and March 2019 respectively while Turks and Caicos Islands and French Guiana will host Guyana in October and November, this year.

Following is the list of players selected:

 #             Name                                     Position                                 Club                                     Country

1              Jason Cromwell                   Goalkeeper           Buxton United FC                                Guyana

2              Jermaine Cumberbatch      Goalkeeper           Den Amstel FC                                  Guyana

3              Sese Norville                         Goalkeeper           Milerock FC                                          Guyana

4              Raushan Ritch                     Defender               Fruta Conquerors FC                          Guyana

5              Kester Jacobs                       Defender               Den Amstel FC                                     Guyana

6              Kevin Layne                        Defender               NA United FC                                       Guyana

7              Jake Newton                         Defender               Hamble Club FC                                England

8              Kevin Dundas                      Defender               Den Amstel FC                                     Guyana

9              Jelani Smith                          Defender               Sigma FC                                              Canada

10           Samuel Cox (c)                    Defender               Wealdstone FC                                    England

11           Cecil Jackman                     Defender               Fruta Conquerors FC                          Guyana

12           Delwin Fraser                        Midfielder             Guyana Defence Force FC             Guyana

13           Job Ceasar                            Midfielder             Fruta Conquerors FC                          Guyana

14           Curtez Kellman                   Midfielder             Western Tigers FC                               Guyana

15           Anthony Benfield                Midfielder             Fruta Conquerors FC                          Guyana

16           Ryan Hackett                      Midfielder             Fruta Conquerors FC                          Guyana

17           Vurlon Mills                          Midfielder             Western Tigers FC                               Guyana

18           Eon Alleyne                          Forward                Fruta Conquerors FC                          Guyana

19           Daniel Wilson                       Forward               Western Tigers FC                               Guyana

20           Kelsey Benjamin               Forward                 Western Tigers FC                               Guyana

21           Delroy Fraser                        Forward               Guyana Defence Force FC                  Guyana

22           Delon Lanferman                Forward                Den Amstel FC                                     Guyana

23           Sheldon Holder                    Forward               Caledonia AIA                                       T&T

