Golden Jaguars’ Training Camp Attendees Announced… ”Train and Play” in Brazil seeks to develop winning mind set and drive for excellence

Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach, Michael Johnson, has announced a 23-man squad to participate in the “Train and Play” in Brazil that will be held over the period August 12-26 as Guyana seeks to build a foundation of excellence for the Senior Men’s National’ Team.

The squad, which consists of Guyana and international-based players from England, Canada and Trinidad and Tobago includes: three Goalkeepers, eight Defenders, six Midfielders and six Forwards.

Johnson, in an invited comment, said the camp will focus on both on and off-field activities, including developing a “winning mind-set and drive for excellence” among the players: “With the Nations League and Gold Cup qualifiers on the horizon, the camp gives young players the opportunity to showcase their talents and their characteristics to the senior staff. The experienced members of the squad will be looking to establish themselves as we focus on preparing the Golden Jaguars for September 8. The camp will be the mechanism to develop a winning mind-set and drive for excellence within the group as we look forward to our Nations League campaign.”

As Guyana looks to qualify for its first CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019, Technical Director Ian Greenwood said player assessment and instilling the new philosophy are primary elements of focus for this initial period of encampment: “The Head Coach and staff will be looking to establish the values and beliefs around the new look Golden Jaguars set-up; the training camp in Brazil is the ideal opportunity for effective player-coach relationship building. The staff will benchmark and assess the Guyana-based players to truly understand what they are capable of achieving. Our new Head of Recruitment, Mr. Khan, along with technical staff, has been a key figure in ensuring specific criteria are followed as we prepare for the upcoming Nations League campaign via scouting and video performance analysis.”

Greenwood said the technical team is “excited about the blend of youth and experience in the group” and emphasized the importance of the players earning the right to wear the badge: “The players have the opportunity to establish themselves and cement their place in the squad against Barbados in September, but it is ultimately up to them as individuals to grasp this opportunity. The key message to players in the national team pool is to earn the right to wear the badge.”

Guyana’s first match of the CONCACAF Nation’s League is set for September 8, 2018 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora. Guyana has been matched against Barbados, Turks and Caicos Islands, French Guiana and Belize and will play host to Barbados and Belize in September 2018 and March 2019 respectively while Turks and Caicos Islands and French Guiana will host Guyana in October and November, this year.

Following is the list of players selected:

# Name Position Club Country

1 Jason Cromwell Goalkeeper Buxton United FC Guyana

2 Jermaine Cumberbatch Goalkeeper Den Amstel FC Guyana

3 Sese Norville Goalkeeper Milerock FC Guyana

4 Raushan Ritch Defender Fruta Conquerors FC Guyana

5 Kester Jacobs Defender Den Amstel FC Guyana

6 Kevin Layne Defender NA United FC Guyana

7 Jake Newton Defender Hamble Club FC England

8 Kevin Dundas Defender Den Amstel FC Guyana

9 Jelani Smith Defender Sigma FC Canada

10 Samuel Cox (c) Defender Wealdstone FC England

11 Cecil Jackman Defender Fruta Conquerors FC Guyana

12 Delwin Fraser Midfielder Guyana Defence Force FC Guyana

13 Job Ceasar Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC Guyana

14 Curtez Kellman Midfielder Western Tigers FC Guyana

15 Anthony Benfield Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC Guyana

16 Ryan Hackett Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC Guyana

17 Vurlon Mills Midfielder Western Tigers FC Guyana

18 Eon Alleyne Forward Fruta Conquerors FC Guyana

19 Daniel Wilson Forward Western Tigers FC Guyana

20 Kelsey Benjamin Forward Western Tigers FC Guyana

21 Delroy Fraser Forward Guyana Defence Force FC Guyana

22 Delon Lanferman Forward Den Amstel FC Guyana

23 Sheldon Holder Forward Caledonia AIA T&T