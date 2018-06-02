Man slapped with eight fraud charges

A man was yesterday placed on $800,000 bail after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, to hear eight fraud related charges read to him.

Thirty-two-year-old, Jason Aaron, of 232 Block ‘X’ Section ‘D’ Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, denied the charge which stated that on May 16, last, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he forged one Irrevocable Power of Attorney, property of Raymond Austin.

It was further alleged that between October 8 and October 28, last, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $230,000 from Keron Kasaiwan by pretending that he had the money in his account at the Bank of Baroda, knowing that he did not have the said sum in his account to satisfy the amount.

Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore, had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that it be in a substantial sum because the defendant has a matter of similar nature in the court.

Facts presented in relation to the obtaining money by false pretence stated that the victim and the defendant are known to each other. The court heard that the victim would sell items to the defendant and he would pay with cheques.

It was later discovered that the defendant did not have money in his account to honour the cheques.

Facts in relation to the forging of the Power Attorney stated that the defendant and the victim are known to each other. The court heard that the victim is the owner of several properties in Guyana so both of them embarked in doing business.

The victim later found out that the defendant forged his Power of Attorney, so he made a report to the police station.

Magistrate Latchman after listening to the prosecutor granted the defendant $100,000 bail on each of the charges. The father of two was instructed to make his next court appearance on June 5.