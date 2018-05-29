GFSCA Softball cricket… Walk-overs mar Sunday’s action; Bell View beat GT at Malteenoes

The female version of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association’s (GFSCA) Back to Eden, Permaul’s Trading, Trophy Stall and Khan’s Trading 20-over softball Cricket tournament was scheduled to commence last Sunday at the Malteenoes ground in Thomas Lands.

However, when 4-R Lioness, with several National Hardball Females in their team, including Demerara Captain Akaze Thompson turned up at the venue the Mike’s Wellwoman side was nowhere to be seen resulting in them getting a walk-over.

The same result occurred when Red Man’s X1 received a Walk-over from Enterprise in the afternoon game at the same venue.

In the only game played, Bell View from Upper East Coast Demerara, led by Ganesh Sookdeo, batted in sunny conditions on a well prepared track and sluggish outfield and reached 99-2 from their allotted 10 overs and then restricted Georgetown to 88-4 when their 10 overs expired to win by 11 runs.

The technically correct Latchman Kallicharran, who also plays Hardball cricket on the East Coast, played an array of delightful shots and favoured the extra cover drive.

With him was the more aggressive Ramnarine Rajnauth and together they shared in an 80-run opening stand as a handful of female supporters screamed loudly from the pavilion.

Rajnauth was in a no nonsense mode and clobbed three sixes and a four in a belligerent 35 before he was bowled by Greg DeFranco who had the left handed Nandan Naudram stumped down the leg-side without addition to the score when he missed a sweep at 80-2.

Kallicharran continued to play fluently and reached the boundary four times and cleared it once, while Hardat Shamall hammered a four and a six in his unbeaten 12. DeFranco grabbed both wickets to fall.

When Georgetown began their chase Eon Lovell (10) was bowled by Sookdeo, while DeFranco (10) had his stumps disturbed by Hardat, but Skipper Wayne Jones (29) and Basil Persaud (28) lifted hopes for the City before they were both removed by Rajnauth. (Sean Devers)