Greenidge mek a promise he can’t keep

Jagdeo was a scamp and would always remain a scamp. Everybody know a scamp does always know dem odda scamps.

He call Greenidge a scamp. He seh Greenidge was de one who sell out de telephone company fuh little or nutten when he was Finance Minister under Desmond Hoyte.

Now he she, it’s de same Greenidge, nutten change, leading de negotiations fuh get back some of de things he give way to GTT.

Indeed, dem boys believe Greenidge is a scamp. He is de main man who finalize dat lopsided contract wid ExxonMobil. He is de most defensive Govt official when anybody criticize de oil company.

He went so far as to send a message wid a Waterfalls newspaper reporter dat he gon expose de Waterfalls boss man. He seh he gon front page him in de Chronicle, soon.

He tell de reporter how de boss man and ee family set up some company fuh get wuk from Exxon and because dem ain’t get de wuk, de paper tun against Exxon.

Months pass and ee still can’t front page de boss man and ee family.

Dem boys want to know how much more wicked and nasty politicians can get.

Jagdeo was questioning how Greenidge pay next to nutten fuh a GuySuCo property wha he live in. Dem boys sure dat he can pay for it now. After all Exxon, de company he defending so much, is a very, very generous company.

Dat company is known to bribe presidents, prime ministers and govt officials. Dem boys wonder why he so defensive of de oil company.

Jagdeo might want to call in SOCU to suck him in. It would be nice to see he and Ashni standing side by side in court.

De world would get to see who more tall, who hands more big and who pocket more deep.

Talk half and wait fuh Greenidge exposure pun de Chronicle front page dat he promise de reporter.