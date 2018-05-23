Latest update May 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM

Broadcast regulator cracks down on profane language

May 23, 2018 News, Sports 0

-says ‘bleeps’ not helping situation

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) is continuing its campaign to crackdown on the use of dirty language during programming by operators.
The authority said it is advising broadcasters to desist from the screening and promotion of vulgar content, through songs and videos.
“The Authority’s Monitoring and Compliance Department continues to report instances where broadcasters are in breach of the Broadcasting Act (Section 19), particular, through the promotion of discourteous content, with evidence of profanity.”
GNBA said that it has been observed that songs and videos are sometimes edited with a significant number of ‘bleeps’, which ultimately affects the value of content and quality viewership.
“The authority hereby advises that such vulgar content be excluded from your station’s content schedule, particularly during prime time. This is premised on the fact that notwithstanding the evidence that edits are done to songs and audiovisual content, the first letter of indecent languages is pronounced.”
Additionally, the variation of the edit is similar to the original word, hence, it defeats the purpose of editing.
GNBA also released a number of words which should be avoided, particularly, during prime time hours.
These include ‘Ass’, ‘Asshole’, ‘Balls’, ‘Bitch’, ‘Bullshit’, ‘Shit’, ‘Son of a bitch’, ‘Tits’, ‘Cock’, ‘Dick’, ‘Dickhead’, ‘Prick’, ‘Punani’, ‘pum pum’, ‘Pussy’, ‘bumboclaat’, ‘bumbohole’,
‘bumbocleet’; ‘bumborass’, ‘Cunt’, ‘scunt’, ‘fuck’ and all its variations.
“GNBA reminds broadcasters that the media is a powerful tool and the information screened are considered important and acceptable in the minds of the populace. More significantly, those young susceptible minds that are easily influenced. In a broader sense, vulgar content disrupts public morals and the general, national perception of our youths.”
GNBA says it is encouraging operators to visit its website, gnba.gov.gy, for vital information, with respect to the necessary broadcasting laws and guidelines.
“GNBA looks forward to broadcasters’ cooperation, as we endeavour to ensure good broadcasting standards are upheld.”
The authority has been cracking down on television and radio stations following the enactment of new regulations, and the installation of a new board.

