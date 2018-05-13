UWSCC/Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race… Jamal John (senior), Ajay Gopilall (junior), Niles & Choo-Wee-Nam (masters) lead

The third and final stage of this year’s United We Stand Cycle Club/Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race, today, is anticipated to be fiercely contested as the nation’s best jostle for the attractive cash prizes and trophies on offer.

At the end of two eagerly contested stages yesterday, Team Coco’s Jamal John (4:56:22) leads the senior category overall by a mere second over Trojan/PSL Cortis Dey followed by Team Evolution’s Paul De Nobrega (4:56:23), Ajay Gopilall – Trojan/PSL (4:59:36), Team Alanis’ Alonzo Ambrose (5:00:36), Junior Niles – Team Coco’s and Team Alanis’ Paul Choo-Wee-Nam who are both credited with 5:02:52 to close out the top seven positions.

Seventeen-year-old Gopilall is also the leading junior and rode a tactically brilliant second-stage around the Homestretch Avenue/Hadfield Street circuit yesterday afternoon to obliterate his more senior and experienced counterparts in style.

The cyclists were required to traverse the circuit which was used many, many years ago 30 times; this was the first time in this era of cycling that this route would have been used. Andrew Hicks (United We Stand CC) looked very promising early on in the race as he led from lap three until lap 13 before he was hauled in by the chasing pack of Choo-Wee-Nam, Ambrose, Niles, Walter Grant-Stuart just back from Canada and Quincy Punch.

All along Gopilall was riding a calculated race and when he made his move on lap 18 to connect with the leaders, he fatigued their legs for a few laps before turning on the heat, pulled away from them and never looked back to record the most exciting win of his still emerging career to date.

Gopilall won the stage in 2:22:41 ahead of club mate Dey and Ambrose. Gopilall also took the junior category and with it the leaders green Jersey from Briton John (5:05:06) who was the leader after stage one; Adealie Hodge (5:06:55) is third overall.

The Masters category has joint leaders in Choo-Wee-Nam and Niles, the former maintaining his hold after stage one but now has company going into the final stage today around the Outer Circuit of the National Park where all categories would be doing 20 laps.

The first stage yesterday morning from Ocean View International Hotel to Mahaicony and return to the starting line was contested in drenching rain and heavy winds. John took this stage in a three-way sprint to the line from De Nobrega and Dey.

John was timed at 2:31:22, De Nobrega 2:31:25 and Dey, 2:31:28. Briton John emerged as the top junior in a time of 2:36:02 from Gopilall (2:37:15) and Hodge 2:37:51.

Choo-Wee-Nam took the masters division in 2:37:51 just ahead of Niles 2:37:52 and Warren ‘Forty’ Mc Kay with a similar time. Cyclists were refreshed by Sueria Manufacturing Ltd’s Activade Sports Drink.

Other sponsors on board are Shameer Baksh of Universal Cycle & Auto Spares, Mr. Cleon Melville and Mr. Oliver Young.

Race time today is 09:30hrs.