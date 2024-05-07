Guyana Defence Force FC ends round one in top spot after stalemate against Slingerz FC

KFC Elite League Season Six

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force FC concluded Round One of the KFC Elite League Season in prime position at the top of the table following their Saturday night clash with second-placed Slingerz FC which ended in a goalless draw.

Entering the May 4 match with identical records of twenty-four points garnered from eight consecutive victories, both Guyana Defence Force FC and Slingerz FC were primed for a showdown the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre, East Bank Demerara.

The army squad held the advantage on goal difference. Slingerz FC, former champions making a return to the league this year, were determined to end the defending title-holders’ unbeaten streak.

The eagerly awaited first clash of season six between the league’s top two teams drew hundreds of enthusiastic fans, all expecting a riveting encounter. They were not disappointed with the display of top-notch athleticism as both sides stuck to their attacking game plans with precision.

However, despite their best efforts, neither team could find the breakthrough before the final whistle blew, leaving supporters eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Round Two draw with even more anticipation.

Both Guyana Defence Force and Slingerz FC conclude Round One with 25 points each, stemming from eight consecutive victories and one draw apiece.

The army club boasts an impressive goal difference, having scored 40 goals while conceding only four, whereas Slingerz has netted 36 times and conceded just three goals.

Completing the top three is Guyana Police Force FC with nineteen points. Their tally includes six wins, one draw, and two losses. The police team has notched up a total of 22 goals while conceding thirteen.

In the earlier match on Saturday night, Santos FC clinched a captivating 3-2 triumph against Western Tigers FC to jump one spot to fourth place on the points table.

Santos’ Randy Roberts struck early, finding the net in the 6th minute, only for Randolph Wagner to swiftly respond for Western Tigers in the 23rd minute, leaving the first half knotted at 1-1.

The second half saw Roberts regain the lead for Santos in the 51st minute, but Wagner once again levelled the score for Western Tigers in the 74th minute.

With both sides relentlessly pressing, the game ended in a 2-2 draw at full-time. However, Santos’ Stefan Reynolds netted a dramatic winner in the 90+4th minute, securing victory for Santos in the dying moments.

The defeat relegates Western Tigers to fifth place at the close of Round One, while Santos eyes an opportunity to break into the top three in Round Two which starts in June.

Santos’ record stands at fifteen points from nine matches, comprising five wins and four losses. Meanwhile, Western Tigers, with eight games under their belt, holds twelve points from four victories and an equal number of defeats.

In the league standings, Den Amstel FC holds sixth place, followed by Fruta Conquerors FC in seventh. Ann’s Grove United FC in eighth with Monedderlust FC trailing in ninth place. Buxton United FC finds themselves firmly rooted at the bottom of the table.

GFF President Wayne Forde thanked the sponsors, clubs, match officials, fans and the GFF organising team for their support throughout Round One of the KFC Elite League Season Six.

“I want to thank our sponsors KFC, Namilco, Guyana Beverages Inc under the Turbo and Oasis Water brands, Courts Guyana under the Radio Shack and AKT Motor brands, as well as the ten clubs, their supporting teams, the dedicated GFF staff, the match officials, and the passionate fans who travelled to the NTC to support their teams, to watch our top senior men’s players compete at their best.”

“We have seen exceptional football this round which embodies the spirit of the Elite League which is a national stage for Guyana’s premier senior clubs to compete. I was impressed with the level of skill demonstrated and look forward to Round Two in June,” the GFF top official added.

Elite clubs now have a brief window to meticulously strategise for Round Two. The quest for the coveted first-place prize of $2,000,000 sees teams back in intense competition on May 25.

Clubs securing second, third, and fourth positions will also receive handsome cash rewards of $1,200,000, $800,000, and $500,000, respectively.