GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – UDFA… Milerock edge Botofago to title by a single point

Milerock Football Club (MFC) emerged inaugural champions of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League by the narrowest of margins.
Action kicked off last October with seven teams which battled in the one-round tournament which was completed on March 17th this year. The unbeaten Milerock FC finished one point ahead of Botofago FC that had 13 points from their six games played.
Out of the 21 games scheduled for the league, five of them were walkovers and one had to be replayed due to bad weather. A total of 55 goals were netted in the league that averaged 2.6 goals per game with all the matches being contested at the Wisburg Ground.
Malachi Todd, of the runners-up Botofago FC, emerged as the player with the most goals after netting a total of six. Youngster, Akeem Venture of the Amelia’s Ward FC was adjudged Best Defender of the league while Zadain McIntyre of the Milerock FC was awarded Best Midfielder and Gerold Mentor, also of Milerock, was rewarded Best Goalkeeper.
The UDFA made special mention of 10-year-old Romano Charles of Hi-Stars FC who impressed with his skills and tactical knowledge of the game, during the prize giving ceremony which was held on April 28 at the Wisburg Ground.
Presidents of the Guyana Football Federation and UDFA Wayne Forde and Terrence Mitchelle were among the officials attending the presentation. Milerock was presented with the winner’s trophy and a complete set of uniforms while each player received a winner’s medal.
Meanwhile, Botofago were awarded with the second place trophy a complete set of uniforms and each player received their second place medal. Amelia’s Ward FC and the Silver Shattas FC received the third and fourth place trophies, respectively.
Final Points Standings
Teams GP W D L GF GA GD Points
Milerock 6 4 2 0 10 3 7 14
Botofago 6 4 1 1 12 4 8 13
Amelias Ward 6 4 1 1 10 4 6 13
Silver Shattas 6 2 2 2 10 9 1 8
Hi-Stars 6 2 1 3 6 10 -4 7
Topp XX 6 1 0 5 3 12 -9 3
Eagles 6 0 1 5 3 13 -10 1
