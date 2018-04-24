Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition… Champs Dave & Celina rebound to hammer Amazings – Russians, Silver Bullets also win

National and Zone champions Dave & Celina All Stars, who suffered a penalty shootout loss on opening night, rebounded in emphatic style to inflict a 5-0 hammering on Amazings in the third night of action in the Linden segment of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets which continued on Sunday, at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac.

Mortimer Giddings- and Tyriq McAllister led the rout with a Guinness goal apiece netted in the 18th and 20th minutes respectively, while Stephon Tappin’s 12th minute strike had given them the lead.

Another team that recovered from a first round defeat to register a win was Assassa Ballers, who played impressively to beat Team 25 4-1 thanks to two Guinness goals off the boots of Kester Randolph, while Silver Bullets, courtesy of a brace from Omar Williams romped to a comfortable 2-0 win over Next Level to continue their unbeaten run.

Amelia’s Ward Russians also remained undefeated after outlasting Hard Knocks 2-1 in an entertaining encounter, while Quiet Storm edged Cherokee Park 1-0 in a penalty shootout after their clash ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

High Rollers Quelley Andries hit in a pair in the 8th and 10th minutes to condemn the much fancied Wisroc to a 2-1 defeat.

The winning team will take home $400,000 and a trophy along with an automatic berth in the national playoffs, while second, third and fourth place finishers receive $150,000, $100,000 and $75,000 along with trophies respectively.

The Plate final carries a top prize of $50,000.

The other sponsor on board is Colours Boutique of Robb Street.

The competition resumes tomorrow evening with six more games at the Silver City Hard Courts.