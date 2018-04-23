Not a single contingency request made last year – Finance Minister

Latest update April 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM
…says Govt. has done far more for transparency and accountability than PPP
There has not been a single request by government agencies to use the nation’s emergency fund also known as the Contingency Fund. This was revealed recently by Finance Minister, Winston Jordan.
The economist noted that in all his life, working in the area of finance, he cannot recall there ever being such an occurrence. He said that this can be credited to the Government’s prudent management of the nation’s finances, contrary to what critics have been saying.
On this note, the Finance Minister was reminded of comments by some local commentators that the government is yet to secure an effective system for the accountability of public funds.
In this regard, the Minister disagreed, stating categorically that the government has done more for transparency and accountability in less than five years than the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) has done in 23 years.
The Finance Minister said, “Look how many things we have done such as the forensic audit reports. We have been trying to get annual reports in order which were several years behind, our outcome statements that we are bringing out are on time, our public debt figures are in check…”
He reiterated, “We have done far more for effective public accountability than the PPP.” (KIANA WILBURG)
