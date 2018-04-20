GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – Berbice FA… New Amsterdam United ease into lead; East Bank Gunners and Young Strikers withdraw

New Amsterdam United (NAU) has eased into the lead of the Berbice Football Association (BFA) leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League which continued on Sunday last at the Esplanade Park, New Amsterdam.

Also securing full points were Corriverton Links and Cougars while Arsenal and Monedderlust battled to an exciting draw. According to a BFA release, East Bank Gunners and Young Strikers which have lost the four matches that they have each played, have withdrawn from the league; they were scheduled to play each other.

Despite overnight and early morning rain on Sunday which rendered the playing surface a bit heavy, players put in their all to get the league going. Hopetown United Rangers were trounced 0-6 by Corriverton Links.

Leading the rout was Matthias Lewis who banged the back of the nets on five occasions in the 7th, 22nd & 27th, 40th and 48th minute. Aryan Herman tucked in the other in the 57th minute.

The next match produced a 0-0 stalemate between Arsenal FC and Monedderlust FC despite some robust exchanges between both teams.

And in another lopsided encounter, New Amsterdam United hammered Rosignol United 6-0. Scoring a double each were Tyrick Ogleton (2nd, 14th) , Timothy Sommersell (34th, 38th) and Charles Williams who sealed the deal in the 42nd and 46th minute.

And a hat-trick of goals off the boot of Shamaul Clements guided Cougars FC to a 3-1 triumph over Hearts of Oak FC. Following a goalless first half, Clements fired in two of his three in the 44th and 47th minute past goalkeeper Kevin Kisten.

But Heart of Oak showing good fight fired back one of their own in the 50th minute through hardworking forward, Devonta Tappin which gave them some hope but that hope was smashed when Clements fired in his third on 60 minutes to wrap up the match. Matches will continue this weekend.

Latest Points Standing

Teams P W D L GF GA GD Points

NA United 6 5 1 0 25 2 +23 16

Orealla Falcons 5 5 0 0 24 1 +23 15

Corriverton Links 6 5 0 1 12 3 +9 15

Cougars 6 4 0 2 19 9 +10 12

Monedderlust 5 3 1 1 14 1 +13 10

Arsenal 6 2 2 2 9 12 -3 8

Hearts of Oak 6 2 0 4 6 10 -4 6

Hopetown United 6 1 0 5 3 25 -22 3

Young Strikers 4 0 0 4 0 8 -8 0

Rosignol United 4 0 0 4 0 18 -18 0

East Bank Gunners 4 0 0 4 0 27 -27 0