ICC women’s world T/20 world cup launched in Guyana at Umana Yana

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s T/20 World Cup, which bowls off in the West Indies this November, was launched yesterday at Guyana’s Umana Yana in Kingston. Among the attendees of the opening ceremony were the Minister with responsibility for Sports, Dr. George Norton, Cricket West Indies (CWI) Directors Anand Sanasie and Jennifer Nero, among members of government and the local organising committee.

For the first time, the women’s tournament will be a standalone event unlike the last which in which both the West Indies male and female teams participated in 2016.

CWI and tournament director Jennifer Nero noted that, “The tournament will be of great significance as it signals to the world that gender equality is an integral part of ICC and CWI agendas.”

She further posited, “Our (CWI) vision is to bring the Caribbean flavour to successfully host the games. CWI will use this tournament as a springboard to raise children and women’s participation of the sport in the region.”

ICC’s Executive David Richards was unable to attend the opening but shared a video message where he expressed pleasure in the Windies women’s chance of defending their title on home soil.

Minister Norton welcomed the tournament to the shores of Guyana and noted that the sport has come a long way since the inception of professional cricket with players now earning as much as US$20 million per year.

Another Government of Guyana official, Melissa Dow-Richardson who is the Assistant Director at the National Sports Commission (NSC), commended the effort of CWI in gaining the rights to host the tournament. “The launch of the game in Guyana is symbolic and everyone will be happy with the significant matches which will play here (at Providence National Stadium). CWI can be assured that the locals will rally behind the home team with tremendous support.”

Guyana will host preliminaries and group matches during the tournament that begins on November 4th.