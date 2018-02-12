Ex-cop’s son seeks probe into alleged drowning

Relatives of a miner whose body was fished out of a stream at Mahdia are asking for his body to be exhumed, as they suspect that he may not have drowned as is being claimed.

The body of the ex-police officer, 62-year-old Rory Fordyce, was found floating in the area on January 31, exactly one week after he was reported missing.

According to the man’s son, Damion Fordyce, he received a phone call from his sister who informed him that their father was missing.

The man added that one week later, he received another phone call from his sister, who said that their father body was found in the Mahdia River.

Damion Fordyce then made contact with ranks from the Mahdia Police Station who informed him that they were in the process of burying his dad, since his body had started to decompose.

He added when the police officer called him and told him that his father had drowned he was suspicious since his father was an excellent swimmer.

“At the time when I received the phone call, I was in Bartica and I couldn’t have gone to Mahdia on the same day.”

The man said that a few hours later, he received several photos of his father’s body. He alleged that the corpse appeared to bear suspicious injuries.

The young Fordyce then made several calls to his father’s associates, who said that the day when his father went missing he was at the “Black Water Landing” consuming alcohol with some friends.

“They are so many unanswered questions. If my father was consuming alcohol in company of friends and workmates how come nobody ain’t see or heard anything? Everyone is quiet and something is not right.”

While stating that his father was working with a mining company, he added that no one from the company contacted the family, and this is causing further suspicion.

They are insisting that a post mortem examination should be conducted so they can get the exact cause of death.

“I know when persons die mysteriously; a post mortem examination is always conducted. I don’t know how my father case is any different. I don’t know why the police buried him so fast. I need answers.”