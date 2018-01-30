Sex worker among two held for ECD man’s murder

Latest update January 30th, 2018 12:59 AM
A sex worker was among two persons arrested early yesterday for the murder of a 20-year-old Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident, whose bloodied body was found on the roadway at Oleander Gardens Public Road on Saturday night.
Hemchand Dalchand called “Rakesh” left home around 18:00 hrs on Saturday in the company of a few females to attend a party at Ogle Community Centre. His body was subsequently discovered a few hours later in a pool of blood.
The victim was only wearing a pair of pants when his body was found. A post mortem examination revealed that the victim died as a result of multiple injuries which are consistent with a motor vehicle accident.
However, investigators received information suggesting that foul play was involved. Just before Dalchand’s body was discovered, the police learnt that the victim was seen arguing with a group of men at the party.
The sex worker was among the gang which also consisted of other sex workers. It is suspected that the victim might have been beaten to death and dumped on the roadway.Investigations are ongoing.
