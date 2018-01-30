Offer made to build, operate headquarters for GRA

-online applications for licences coming

On Main Street, Customs House was located with the congestion almost unbearable there.

A few years ago, the decision was taken, as part of the cost-cutting measures for the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to move the headquarters to Camp Street, to the former CLICO building.

The headaches multiplied. Not only was parking a major problem, but the lines were proving to be too much for the scores that visit the location daily. However, the situation at GRA is expected to dramatically improve this year.

Speaking last week, Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia admitted that the congestion has been an issued constantly engaging the authority. There are plans and a number of initiatives underway to make the operations of the country’s premier tax collection agency more efficient.

GRA, Statia disclosed, has started the process of implementing the world-recognised Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA). The system will eventually replace the current, problematic TRIPS (Total Revenue Integrated Processing System).

ASYCUDA, once implemented, will allow for a seamless transition to GRA going electronic.

There will eventually be no need for Customs brokers to visit the wharves and then GRA headquarters. Once processed at the wharves, ASYCUDA will allow the headquarters to see what is happening and take the process of clearance of goods to the next level.

The new programming will allow for GRA to also use World Trade Organization (WTO) data to correctly value goods, Statia disclosed.

The need to ease the congestion would be underscored by the fact that almost 300,000 persons visit GRA headquarters annually. An analysis by GRA found that almost 80 percent of those persons were applying for licences – Driver’s, Motor Vehicle and others.

GRA says to that it is moving now to have the applications done online, via emails.

This will allow persons to visit GRA only once, he explained.

ASYCUDA also has the potential to create what is known as a Single Window System.

Statia noted that in addition to the volume of taxpayers visiting, the current Camp Street building simply does not have any more space.

In fact, to work on the ASYCUDA project, staffers and others were forced to use a canteen.

It was disclosed that GRA has signed a 10-acre lease for land at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara to build a sprawling complex. However, the tax agency has to prepare a proposal for the consideration of Cabinet. Last year, a proposal by GRA’s board was made for the new headquarters to be constructed under a BOOT (Build-Own-Operate-Transfer).

This proposal is being considered, the Commissioner-General said.

A new headquarters for GRA is not likely before 2020, the official believes.