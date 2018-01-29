Rogers forms Boxing Gym in Santa Rosa Moruca

Latest update January 29th, 2018 12:56 AM
Pocket Rockets Boxing Coach Orland Rogers was recently appointed Hinterland Boxing Coach by Sports Minister Dr George Norton and is already making his presence felt in the Amerindian Community by opening a Boxing Gym in Region One in Santa Rosa Moruca.
“This is the newly formed Boxing Gym out of Region one and the name of the Gym is Moruca Power Right Boxing Gym which has over 75 members,” informed Rogers.
According to Rogers, an Executive body was recently formed with Arnold James being elected as President, while his Vice-President is Cynthia Thomas. The Secretary is Rohanni Henry and the Treasure is Robin DeSouza.
“We have four committee members and the manager/coach is Mr Joslyn Abraham, while the Patron is Ingrid Harris. I must thank the head Master of Santa Rosa Secondary school Mr Glenn for allowing us the use of the school’s compound until the community centre is upgraded,” Rogers said.
The Gym has nine females and more than 65 Males who are ready to fight and Rogers thanked Minister, Dr George Norton for appointing him to Coach and open Boxing Gyms in the Hinterland because it was his dream to do this.
“This is the third Gym in the hinterland so far after my tour to Region Nine I will be in Region Seven to open another two Gyms and let things start going with boxing there then I will look at Region Eight,” disclosed Rogers.
He said he is planning the open two more Gyms before heading to Port Kaituma then back to Mabaruma then to Kwakwani and also Supernaam. (Sean Devers)
