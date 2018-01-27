City Councillor, Junior Garrett, collapses and dies …after protesting against $200 garbage disposal fee

Georgetown councillor Junior Garrett collapsed and died yesterday at his office following an intense meeting on the city’s 2018

budget.

According to City Hall officials, Garrett appeared well when he left the meeting shortly after 12:30 hrs. Kaieteur News was told that Garrett was subsequently found unresponsive and was taken to Woodlands Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the hospital, relatives were consoled by City Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green, Deputy Mayor, Lionel Jaikaran, former Mayor, Hamilton Green and other councillors.

Garrett was a long-standing member of the People’s National Congress (PNC). He was an elected constituency representative for Campbellville on APNU+AFC coalition ticket.

“I knew him before he became a city councillor. As city councillors, we worked together to make a difference in local communities,” Chase-Green stated.

Garrett was appointed to the position of City Councillor of the city of Georgetown on March 25, 2002. Over the course of many years, he contributed greatly to the city. He was said to be a passionate community advocate, especially in the Campbellville community.

“As Mayor, I benefitted from his knowledge, particularly, in the area of financial management. We had numerous meetings where he shared, openly with me, his vision for his community and offered me invaluable support. He demonstrated that you can lead in a way that is bold and determined, but also with a sense of compassion for others,” Chase-Green noted.

At yesterday’s meeting, Garrett sat next to Jaikaran to review submissions regarding the City Hall’s expenditure and plans to increase revenue.

Kaieteur News understands that he told the meeting that his constituents will not be paying the additional $200 the Council planned to impose for garbage disposal.

He served on several committees including Finance and International Relations. On April 10, 2017, full Council appointed him as its representative on the Central Housing and Planning Authority Board.

Garrett was a firm supporter of the controversial metered parking system for Georgetown and had declared that it is ‘here to stay’.

In a statement issued on Garrett’s passing, City Hall described him as a leader of another generation, but his values of integrity, respect and honesty were timeless.

He was described as an absolute expert in his field and a true professional, with skills and qualifications that strongly complemented a councillor role.

“He was an exemplary role model, a mentor and friend to many and a great advocate for the sustainable development of Georgetown,” City Hall noted.