ECB names squad for Inter County U-15 tourney

The Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) selectors have shortlisted a squad of 14 for the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board Inter County U-15 tournament.

The squad reads; Ronaldo Scouten, Mahendra Basdeo, Ryan Atkinson, Davindra Ramdahin, Ramesh Ramnarine, Jarrad Allicock, Rickey Persaud, Adarsh Ramdial, Ken George, Gladewin Henry jr, Dwayne Fredericks, Reynard Ramroop, Steven Corbin and Jonathon Lynch.

Standbys: Tomesh Kellawan, Avick Ramdial, Shaheim Hanif and Terrence Softle.

The squad was encamped at the board’s hostel in Anna Regina for two weekends before the final selection was named. The manager is Vickram Ramnarine and Coach is Forbes Daniels.