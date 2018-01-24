ECB names squad for Inter County U-15 tourney

Latest update January 24th, 2018 12:56 AM
The Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) selectors have shortlisted a squad of 14 for the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board Inter County U-15 tournament.
The squad reads; Ronaldo Scouten, Mahendra Basdeo, Ryan Atkinson, Davindra Ramdahin, Ramesh Ramnarine, Jarrad Allicock, Rickey Persaud, Adarsh Ramdial, Ken George, Gladewin Henry jr, Dwayne Fredericks, Reynard Ramroop, Steven Corbin and Jonathon Lynch.
Standbys: Tomesh Kellawan, Avick Ramdial, Shaheim Hanif and Terrence Softle.
The squad was encamped at the board’s hostel in Anna Regina for two weekends before the final selection was named. The manager is Vickram Ramnarine and Coach is Forbes Daniels.
Jan 24, 2018The 8th annual Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial Open golf tournament tees off this Saturday from 12:30hrs at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) course. The one day tourney will feature...
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
Jan 24, 2018
It has been a long time since I have applauded a ruling politician on his/her anger in response to criticism arising from... more
The PNC knows how to make a sweetheart deal. It made such a deal with Omai Gold Mines Limited, handing that company a clause... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]