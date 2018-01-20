GDF ranks foil teens’ death plunge near Kingston

Ranks from the Guyana Defence Coast Guard unit yesterday saved two teens from plunging to their deaths in the Demerara River.

A release stated that at around 15.00 hours, a GDF Coast Guard rank, along with the Unit’s welfare officer “foiled a suicide attempt by two secondary school students at the Kingston Jetty, Georgetown.”

“The two teenagers, who were allegedly preparing to jump into the deep waters at the mouth of the Demerara River, were spotted by an observant rank, who immediately intervened with the assistance of the Unit’s welfare officer. The Guyana Police Force was subsequently summoned to the scene and the teens were taken into custody.”

The release appealed to persons contemplating suicide, or who know of individuals seeking to do so, to seek help from the Guyana Inter Agency Suicide Prevention Helpline Telephone numbers (+592) 223-0001, 223-0009, 600-7896, 623-4444, Email: [email protected], BBM PINS: 2BE55649, 2BE56020 Twitter: guyanaagency; WhatsApp: +592-600-7896, 592- 623-4444; Facebook: Guyana Inter-agency Suicide Prevention Help Line.