Pomeroon double-execution…Eyewitness tells cops coconut farmer killed drinking ‘buddy’

In a shocking twist in an already controversial case, detectives probing the deaths of two coconut farmers at Grant Road, Pomeroon, have arrested the wife of one of the deceased and the man, whom she claimed shot and killed the victims.

Kaieteur News has been informed that the two suspects were detained on Tuesday afternoon and are assisting with the investigation on the shooting of Ambrose Baharally, 28, and Martin Godette, 23, which occurred on Sunday. Since then there has been a third person arrested. The two men have been described as people of interest.

There is another twist to the story. Police sources have confirmed that an eyewitness claimed that it was Baharally who killed his friend, Godette. However, the eyewitness did not see who killed the 28-year-old because he claimed that he ran away, fearing for his life.

Baharally’s wife was held for providing the police with conflicting statements. During interrogation, she led ranks to a location where her spouse reportedly hid a bag containing dried cannabis, arms and ammunitions.

One 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine, one .38 revolver, 16 live cartridges, 21 live .38 rounds, 19 live 9mm rounds, six .32 rounds, two 9mm spent shells and 51.5 grams of cannabis were found. The woman could not say why her husband had the weapons or from where he had gotten them.

The second suspect is the individual, who the victim’s wife claimed she saw shooting her husband and Martin Godette before escaping in a boat with another individual.

The woman had informed the cops that the two men in boat stopped and chatted a bit with her husband and Godette. She then alleged that shortly after, she heard gunshots ring. She then saw the two men escaping in a boat.

But her statement was contradicted by the second eyewitness. Detectives have since swabbed the hands of the two suspects and the two dead men for gunpowder residue.