South Road senior citizens murder PI…. Accused killers weep, one faints in court

Confusion reigned yesterday morning at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, as one of the accused fainted during the commencement of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter involving three men accused of strangling two elderly women for cash and their valuables.

The matter is being presided over by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The allegation is that between October 2 and October 3, last, at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown, Imran Khan called Christopher Khan, 25, of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown; Steven Andrews, 26, of 86 Hunter Street, Albouystown; and Phillip Suffrien, 23, of 66 Hunter Street, Georgetown, murdered Phyllis Caesar and Constance Fraser, during the course of a robbery.

When the PI was called yesterday, members of the South Road Full Gospel Assembly (of which the two women were also members) were seated in one corner of the courtroom with their bibles open, and relatives of the accused were seated in another corner.

As soon as the matter got underway, Police Constable Troy Henry, who is the first witness for the prosecution, went into the witness box to give his evidence but was forced to stop.

Within a few minutes of him giving his testimony, he was asked by Magistrate Latchman to step out of the witness box because she could not hear what he was saying, because of the loud crying by the number three accused, Suffrien.

Suffrien, after being asked by the Magistrate on several occasions to be quiet, continued to behave in a disorderly manner.

The Magistrate then told him, “Suffrien, stand and tell the court everything. Today is your day to talk. If you want to talk until 18:00 hrs I will listen to you. Don’t stop talking, just talk. Say whatever you have to say.”

An inconsolable Suffrien stated that he is in prison suffering for something he has no knowledge of, and his family and young child are suffering. “I can’t take it no more. I can’t take it no more. I am punishing in jail. I lef’ this in the hands of God.”

Suffrien then kneeled in the prisoners’ dock as he continued to profess his innocence.

The alleged mastermind in the matter, number one accused, Imran Khan, who was also seen crying while sitting in the prisoners’ dock, made several attempts to tell the Magistrate something, but he was not given the opportunity.

Khan, after trying for about 10 minutes to get the Magistrate’s attention, turned to Suffrien and shouted “Boy, tell them people the truth. Is you hold the people down!”

After hearing what Khan said, Suffrien fainted in the dock and had to be fetched out of the courtroom and into the prisoners’ holding cell.

The unconscious Suffrien was placed on a table inside the holding area and several police officers were seen trying to revive him.

Approximately 45 minutes later, the Fire Service Ambulance arrived at the court and took the Suffrien to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The matter was then adjourned. The trio will be appearing in court today.

According to reports, the bound and gagged bodies of the two elderly women were found in their home by members of the South Road Full Gospel Assembly.

The gruesome discovery was made after the women failed to attend a church service.

Caesar was the church’s caretaker, and had the code for the church alarm. She also kept the keys for a nearby school.