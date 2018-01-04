SWAT mean – Smuggling Whisky All de Time

Jagdeo, that scamp, cultivate a culture to de extent that it deh in Soulja Bai camp.

Police thiefing, Army thiefing, Customs thiefing and high, high public officials under Soulja Bai thiefing and mekking deal, and de man not seeing.

Look wha happen to de head of de SWAT. When he get de job he was told SWAT means Special Weapons and Tactics. That is to fight crime. Dem boys hear that when he get ketch wid 30 cases of likker he tell de police that he was de head of SWAT.

When de young officer ask him what is de meaning of SWAT. He tell de officer, “Smuggling Whisky All de Time.”

Dem boys hear when he get hold he was sober. He tell de police de whisky is he own. He seh he was carrying it for de police Old Year’s Night party.

When de officer didn’t buy de story and de commander get involve and announce he gun carry down de man to HQ, de SWAT man put a bottle to he head.

When he meet HQ he had to be drunk because he change he story. He tell dem he don’t know de minibus driver and how he beg de man fuh a drop to town.

Dem boys seh not even a goat or a dankey would believe that story. Dem boys hear nuff nancy story similar to this when Jagdeo, that scamp, was president.

Everybady watching to see how Soulja Bai gun handle this. Dem hope he don’t handle it like how he handle de Joe Shan Lin issue. Joe keep quiet and he keep quiet.

After that story, Joe feel shame and he seh he don’t want to be attached to anything Chinee. He tell dem boys to call he Jay Tee just like how dem does call Brian Tiwarie –Bee Tee.

When dem boys ask him how he get de name Jay Tee, he tell dem boys he do a deed poll. When dem boys check at de Registry dey see Joe Tiwarie.

Talk half and dem boys planning to change dem name.