Fisherman accused of slitting throat of Friendship man

Latest update December 30th, 2017 12:59 AM
A 24-year-old fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of Anand Sookram called ‘Radesh’ of Friendship Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Suresh Persaud commonly called ‘Saltfish’ also of Friendship Village appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Springlands Magistrate Court.
The charge stated that the accused between Saturday December 23 and Sunday December 24, 2017 at Friendship Village, murdered Anand Sookram at his home.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and bail was refused.
He will make his next court appearance on January 8, 2018 at the Whim Magistrate Court.
According to the facts of the case, the body of Anand Sookram aka Radesh, 47; a labourer of 50 Friendship Village, Corentyne, Berbice was discovered in a pool of blood on his bed with his throat slashed.
The gruesome discovery was made by the deceased 17-year-old son who lives in the said village and went to pay a visit.
Diligent work by investigators resulted in the arrest of the prime suspect who confessed to the crime.
Dec 29, 2017By Calvin Chapman Grove Hi-Tech continues to be the most exciting team in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Corona Beer Super 16 year-end classic after defeating one of the most successful 2nd...
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017
On Christmas Eve, I walked my dog twice on the “Eve Leary” beach – the early morning hours, then, back in the afternoon.... more
Thousands of sugar workers will be without jobs come Monday. For them, the New Year will bring bleakness. They will be joining... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The new United States Trade Representative (USTR), Mr Robert Lighthizer, made his first appearance... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]