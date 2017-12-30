Fisherman accused of slitting throat of Friendship man

A 24-year-old fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of Anand Sookram called ‘Radesh’ of Friendship Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Suresh Persaud commonly called ‘Saltfish’ also of Friendship Village appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Springlands Magistrate Court.

The charge stated that the accused between Saturday December 23 and Sunday December 24, 2017 at Friendship Village, murdered Anand Sookram at his home.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and bail was refused.

He will make his next court appearance on January 8, 2018 at the Whim Magistrate Court.

According to the facts of the case, the body of Anand Sookram aka Radesh, 47; a labourer of 50 Friendship Village, Corentyne, Berbice was discovered in a pool of blood on his bed with his throat slashed.

The gruesome discovery was made by the deceased 17-year-old son who lives in the said village and went to pay a visit.

Diligent work by investigators resulted in the arrest of the prime suspect who confessed to the crime.