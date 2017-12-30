Latest update December 30th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fisherman accused of slitting throat of Friendship man

Dec 30, 2017 News 0

Accused: Suresh Persaud

A 24-year-old fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of Anand Sookram called ‘Radesh’ of Friendship Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Suresh Persaud commonly called ‘Saltfish’ also of Friendship Village appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Springlands Magistrate Court.

The charge stated that the accused between Saturday December 23 and Sunday December 24, 2017 at Friendship Village, murdered Anand Sookram at his home.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and bail was refused.

He will make his next court appearance on January 8, 2018 at the Whim Magistrate Court.

According to the facts of the case, the body of Anand Sookram aka Radesh, 47; a labourer of 50 Friendship Village, Corentyne, Berbice was discovered in a pool of blood on his bed with his throat slashed.

The gruesome discovery was made by the deceased 17-year-old son who lives in the said village and went to pay a visit.

Diligent work by investigators resulted in the arrest of the prime suspect who confessed to the crime.

More in this category

Sports

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too good for Police and Fruta fire 5 past Buxton United

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too...

Dec 29, 2017

By Calvin Chapman Grove Hi-Tech continues to be the most exciting team in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Corona Beer Super 16 year-end classic after defeating one of the most successful 2nd...
Read More
Dexter Marques set for shot at Commonwealth Title in UK next March

Dexter Marques set for shot at Commonwealth Title...

Dec 29, 2017

Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators secure final berths at Tabatinga Year End showdown

Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators secure final...

Dec 29, 2017

Canada Surplus (Guyana) makes contribution to RHTY&SC Teams and Programmes

Canada Surplus (Guyana) makes contribution to...

Dec 29, 2017

Consultants undertake visit site for Synthetic track at Burnham Park New Amsterdam

Consultants undertake visit site for Synthetic...

Dec 29, 2017

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to anti-doping’- Sports Director

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to...

Dec 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]