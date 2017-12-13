Seven companies bid to construct ‘roundabout’ in Kitty

At the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board yesterday, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure received bids from seven contracting firms for the construction of a roundabout in Kitty, Georgetown. The engineer estimated this project to cost close to $96 million.

Receiving bids from two entities for the procurement of cubicle partitions was the State Asset Recovery Agency (SARA).

The Guyana Revenue Authority obtained bids for the supply and delivery of an Outboard Engine.

For the provision of security services in 2018, the National Communications Network Incorporated received seven bids.

Further, the Ministry of Public Health received bids from four companies for the rehabilitation of the Georgetown Maternity Waiting Home.

Securing bids for the construction of internal walls to its Printery was Guyana National Printers Ltd.

For the rehabilitation of the National Drainage & Irrigation Authority Hydraulic Equipment in two lots the Ministry of Agriculture received bids.

Receiving bids also was the Ministry of Agriculture, Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) in three lots. Lot 1 – the provision of security services to its Robb and Alexander Streets, Georgetown location, Lot 2- security services to the Agro-Packaging Facility and Lot 3 – provision for security services to the Central Packaging Facility in Sophia.

Bids were obtained by the Ministry of Agriculture, Hydrometeorological Service for two transportation projects. Firstly, tenders were read for transportation for the Ministry of Agriculture’s staff operating at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Region Four.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Hydrometeorological Service also received bids for transportation for the Ministry’s staff operating at the National Weather Watch Centre, Hyde Park, Timehri.

Two bids were obtained by the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation for the supply, delivery and installation of network equipment and accessories.