Latest update December 10th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Number 72 Village ‘granny’ shooter surrenders to police

Dec 10, 2017 News 0

Shot granny, Savitri Hassan

After weeks of searching for the suspect accused of sneaking into 52-year-old Savitri Hassan’s house at Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and shooting her and her five-year-old granddaughter, Renuka Hassan; the suspect has surrendered to authorities.

Suraj Singh, called ‘Akash’ turned up at the Number 51 Police Station Friday night and turned himself into police. A senior police source told Kaieteur News that the suspect has since confessed to authorities.

“He told police that the man (Hassan’s husband) had sexual intercourse with his wife; that is why he retaliated, ” the source disclosed.

A confrontation between the suspect and the woman’s husband is expected to take place on Monday. This will provide an avenue to move forward with the investigation into the shooting.

Meanwhile, the father of little Renuka relayed that his daughter’s leg is not healed. It has developed an infection. He stated that all the pellets were not removed by the doctors at the Skeldon Hospital. He stated that he will be taking his daughter to the New Amsterdam Hospital since he is of the opinion that “dem na do wan proper job on me daughter, look this ting get infect and dem na tek out all the pellets”, the man said.

Initial information reported by this publication stated that Savitri Hassan was sleeping with her husband and 5-year-old granddaughter in their bedroom when they were shot. The suspect, after clambering up a ladder and sneaking into the victims’ Number 72 Village home at around 03:30 hrs that day committed the act.

Savitri Hassan, aka ‘Sita’ and her granddaughter Renuka Hassan, sustained shotgun pellet injuries, and were treated at the Skeldon Hospital, but were not admitted.

Police said 13 shotgun pellets were removed from the child’s left leg, while her grandmother was shot in the lower abdomen.

More in this category

Sports

National Draughts Association Hamper Tournament Set for December 17th

National Draughts Association Hamper Tournament Set for December 17th

Dec 10, 2017

President of the National Draughts Association Mr. Jiaram has disclosed that the Annual Hamper Tournament is set for December 17th. This tournament, which started four years ago, was the personal...
Read More
Chase Academy supports former students

Chase Academy supports former students

Dec 10, 2017

All set for Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) Guyana Police Force 25-miler

All set for Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) Guyana...

Dec 10, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day Championships…Smith fall for 95 as Jaguars scent another win

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day...

Dec 10, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Agricola, Samatta Point/Kaneville & Diamond Upsetters join Grove in semis

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Agricola,...

Dec 10, 2017

Road to Mecca IV…Top seeds Royals and Colts win on Friday night

Road to Mecca IV…Top seeds Royals and Colts...

Dec 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]