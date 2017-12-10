Number 72 Village ‘granny’ shooter surrenders to police

After weeks of searching for the suspect accused of sneaking into 52-year-old Savitri Hassan’s house at Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and shooting her and her five-year-old granddaughter, Renuka Hassan; the suspect has surrendered to authorities.

Suraj Singh, called ‘Akash’ turned up at the Number 51 Police Station Friday night and turned himself into police. A senior police source told Kaieteur News that the suspect has since confessed to authorities.

“He told police that the man (Hassan’s husband) had sexual intercourse with his wife; that is why he retaliated, ” the source disclosed.

A confrontation between the suspect and the woman’s husband is expected to take place on Monday. This will provide an avenue to move forward with the investigation into the shooting.

Meanwhile, the father of little Renuka relayed that his daughter’s leg is not healed. It has developed an infection. He stated that all the pellets were not removed by the doctors at the Skeldon Hospital. He stated that he will be taking his daughter to the New Amsterdam Hospital since he is of the opinion that “dem na do wan proper job on me daughter, look this ting get infect and dem na tek out all the pellets”, the man said.

Initial information reported by this publication stated that Savitri Hassan was sleeping with her husband and 5-year-old granddaughter in their bedroom when they were shot. The suspect, after clambering up a ladder and sneaking into the victims’ Number 72 Village home at around 03:30 hrs that day committed the act.

Savitri Hassan, aka ‘Sita’ and her granddaughter Renuka Hassan, sustained shotgun pellet injuries, and were treated at the Skeldon Hospital, but were not admitted.

Police said 13 shotgun pellets were removed from the child’s left leg, while her grandmother was shot in the lower abdomen.