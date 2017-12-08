Latest update December 8th, 2017 2:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Breaking News…. Leaked Finance Ministry document confirms that Govt. opened account to collect Exxon signing bonus

Dec 08, 2017 News 0

A leaked document of the Ministry of Finance has confirmed that the administration made moves to open a bank account for a signing bonus with ExxonMobil last year.

Government had denied it is aware of or collected any bonus in the new contract with the oil company which was signed last year September.

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan denied knowledge.

This latest development would be a major blow to the administration which had campaigned to ensure transparency and accountability.

More details in our edition tomorrow

More in this category

Sports

White Tiger Martial Arts Academy in house tourney …Aiden Kirton (Tiny Tigers) and Tyrese Hall (Young Tigers) emerge overall champs

White Tiger Martial Arts Academy in house tourney …Aiden Kirton...

Dec 08, 2017

The White Tiger Martial Arts Academy (WTMAA) held its inaugural in house tournament on December 3rd at the New Amsterdam Town Hall where members competed in six categories – Kicking Challenge...
Read More
Stag/Derrick Josiah Memorial KO…Den Amstel down Pouderoyen to take top prize; Uitvlugt end third

Stag/Derrick Josiah Memorial KO…Den Amstel...

Dec 08, 2017

Mackenson ‘King of the Domino’ Tournament…Transport SC venue for Domino showdown this weekend

Mackenson ‘King of the Domino’...

Dec 08, 2017

BCB 50-Overs First Division…Keon Sinclair bowls RHT Gizmos & Gadgets to crushing win over Upper Corentyne

BCB 50-Overs First Division…Keon Sinclair...

Dec 08, 2017

Prem Persaud softball tourney-Wakenaam …Melville, Sans Souci, Belle Plaine, Good Success and Noitgedacht register wins

Prem Persaud softball tourney-Wakenaam...

Dec 08, 2017

GABF – Road to Mecca IV…Pacesetters and Half Mile Bulls are latest winners; matches on tonight at CASH

GABF – Road to Mecca IV…Pacesetters...

Dec 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Trial by social media

      The media is being patently unfair to that school teacher of Bishop’s High School who is being accused of being... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]