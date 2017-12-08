Breaking News…. Leaked Finance Ministry document confirms that Govt. opened account to collect Exxon signing bonus

Latest update December 8th, 2017 2:59 AM
A leaked document of the Ministry of Finance has confirmed that the administration made moves to open a bank account for a signing bonus with ExxonMobil last year.
Government had denied it is aware of or collected any bonus in the new contract with the oil company which was signed last year September.
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan denied knowledge.
This latest development would be a major blow to the administration which had campaigned to ensure transparency and accountability.
More details in our edition tomorrow
