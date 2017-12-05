Latest update December 5th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Security guard allegedly murdered in gang initiation

Dec 05, 2017 News 0

Dead: Gerald Henry

Almost six months after security guard, Gerald Henry was shot dead during what was believed to be a botched robbery at a Dennis Street, Sophia supermarket where he worked, the cops seemed to have gotten a new theory into the murder.

The new lead suggests that the 64-year-old man was killed in a gang initiation.

According to information received, there is a gang in Sophia where potential members can only enter upon shooting someone. Henry’s death is allegedly linked to a teenager, who had to prove his worth to senior members.

Initially, it was thought that the two gunmen panicked after shooting the guard and escaped, since they did not rob the supermarket. They only escaped with the firearm Henry was carrying on him.

According to reports, the victim was standing inside the supermarket when two gunmen entered and went straight up to him and a scuffle began. He was shot once to the chest by one of the men.

Kaieteur News was informed that after shooting Henry, the gunmen ran out of the supermarket—without taking any valuables. There are reports that a vehicle was waiting a short distance from the scene.

The gunmen wore hats to conceal their identity.

More in this category

Sports

Turbo Knockout Football tournament…Mighty Police FC fail to siege Camptown in Final

Turbo Knockout Football tournament…Mighty Police FC fail to...

Dec 05, 2017

Troy Prescott scored via a curling cross from a corner set piece which was assisted by the windy conditions late in the second half to hand his team, Camptown, a surprising 1-0 victory over...
Read More
GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section end of year Championships …Hing, Hassan, Tiwari, Persaud, Ramlakhan are top five shots for 2017

GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section end of year...

Dec 05, 2017

South Turkeyen Sports Foundation to host football competition on Sunday

South Turkeyen Sports Foundation to host football...

Dec 05, 2017

Mackeson ‘King of the Domino’ Tournament…Domino action heads to Turning Point this evening

Mackeson ‘King of the Domino’...

Dec 05, 2017

GAPLF Senior Nationals …Gonsalves, Badal, Stoll, Brisport and Tucker combine to set 17 new records

GAPLF Senior Nationals …Gonsalves, Badal,...

Dec 05, 2017

Colours Boutique supports Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ tourney

Colours Boutique supports Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Dec 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]