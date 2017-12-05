Security guard allegedly murdered in gang initiation

Almost six months after security guard, Gerald Henry was shot dead during what was believed to be a botched robbery at a Dennis Street, Sophia supermarket where he worked, the cops seemed to have gotten a new theory into the murder.

The new lead suggests that the 64-year-old man was killed in a gang initiation.

According to information received, there is a gang in Sophia where potential members can only enter upon shooting someone. Henry’s death is allegedly linked to a teenager, who had to prove his worth to senior members.

Initially, it was thought that the two gunmen panicked after shooting the guard and escaped, since they did not rob the supermarket. They only escaped with the firearm Henry was carrying on him.

According to reports, the victim was standing inside the supermarket when two gunmen entered and went straight up to him and a scuffle began. He was shot once to the chest by one of the men.

Kaieteur News was informed that after shooting Henry, the gunmen ran out of the supermarket—without taking any valuables. There are reports that a vehicle was waiting a short distance from the scene.

The gunmen wore hats to conceal their identity.