Top Cop sent home to allow smooth flow of Xmas plan – Security Minister explains

Police Commissioner, Seelall Persaud, was sent on special leave in the ‘public interest’ to facilitate the smooth execution of the Guyana Police Force’s Christmas security plans.

In a letter dated November 23 to Persaud, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, indicated ‘it is the considered opinion of the administration that you should be and directed to proceed on special leave with effect from November 24, 2017 until further notice’.

Minister Ramjattan told Kaieteur News yesterday that Persaud will remain off the job until after the Christmas holidays and explained that ‘until further notice’ in the letter means that Persaud will return after he completes 56 days of additional leave.

This translates to Persaud returning to work late January.

“I have the authority and I so advised him as to the special leave. I feel in the circumstances explained in my letter that he will come back immediately after the holidays when those temporary initiatives would have been completed,” Minister Ramjattan stated.

The Minister was asked to explain what he meant by the ‘public interest’ and whether Persaud, as the Top Cop, could have contributed to the force’s Christmas plans.

However, the Minister wouldn’t discuss matters relating to his ‘thinking’ regarding the decision and was against assumptions that Government had fired Persaud.

The letter, seen by Kaieteur News, indicated that the Minister was advised to inform Persaud of the decision which was made in the public interest. The letter also stated that the decision is to allow for continuing initiatives and innovations being pursued by the force’s temporary administration to be completed before Persaud’s resumption of duty.

Persaud had been on accumulated leave since July 10. He should have resumed official duties on Friday. He was then to proceed on pre-retirement leave next year with retirement by April 2018.

Minister Ramjattan said that he had spoken with Persaud on November 23, a day before he was expected to resume duty, about the decision to have him proceed on ‘special leave’.

Ramjattan made it clear that Persaud did not report to duty.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine, has been performing the duties of Commissioner in Persaud’s absence and will continue in the role for the further 56 days.

Sources have confirmed that this is likely the end of Persaud’s tenure, and that the coalition government will move to have a new commissioner installed shortly.

Leading up to the letter, Persaud, Guyana’s 31st Commissioner of Police, faced a scathing report from the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the alleged assassination plot against President David Granger.

The CoI, headed by retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe, recommended that Persaud should be made to resign his position as Commissioner under such terms and conditions that the President considers appropriate.

Failing which, the Commission had recommended that proceedings be initiated in accordance with Article 225 on the Constitution to have him removed from office for misbehaviour.

Persaud was accused of inserting himself into the police investigation of the assassination plot while he was on leave.

The report found that the Top Cop should have recused himself from the matter. Persaud was accused of bypassing the chain of command when he instructed that Nizam Khan, who was a suspect in the alleged assassination plot, be sent on bail.

Persaud, who hails from the Essequibo Coast, took the oath of office on March 10, 2015. He served the force for over 30 years and held many top positions including head of the Police Anti-Narcotics Unit and Crime Chief.